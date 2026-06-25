Phillips 66 CEO warns of refining, petrochemical earnings volatility from Hormuz disruptions

Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier said at the Reuters Global Energy Forum in New York that refining and petrochemical earnings face greater volatility due to uncertainty from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a concerted effort to drive operational efficiency, the company has successfully carved out approximately $1 per barrel in costs from its refining business. With an ultimate target of $5.50 per barrel, managing these expenses remains a top priority, particularly against the backdrop of more challenging regions like California, where costs currently hover around $15 a barrel.

× PHILLIPS 66 CEO WARNS OF EARNINGS VOLATILITY Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Market Volatility Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier cautioned that commodity price swings and rapidly changing market conditions are likely to continue creating earnings volatility, even as underlying operations remain resilient. Operational Strength The company emphasized that its integrated portfolio across refining, midstream, chemicals, and marketing helps offset weakness in individual business segments and supports long-term performance. Financial Discipline Leadership reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined capital allocation, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and continuing shareholder returns despite near-term earnings fluctuations. Strategic Outlook Management expects market uncertainty to persist but believes operational execution, commercial flexibility, and diversified assets position Phillips 66 to navigate future volatility while pursuing long-term value creation.

According to CEO Mark Lashier, these aggressive cost-cutting measures have not come at the expense of production quality. Rather, the company has simultaneously improved its yield of high-value products and enhanced overall utilization, running its refineries at significantly higher rates even as operating costs decrease.

A cornerstone of this ongoing success has been the company's substantial capital investment in integration, which Lashier noted has paid off by allowing the organization to nimbly capitalize on shifting market opportunities. This integrated strategy was highly evident during a recent period of elevated oil prices, during which the company strategically optimized its supply chain. Specifically, efforts were focused on supplying refined products to the California market—a region historically dependent on costly, Asian-linked supplies.

Concurrently, the company successfully delivered cost-effective North American crude to its East Coast refineries, effectively reducing their reliance on the volatile Atlantic Basin market.

Looking ahead, the company’s strategic logistical advantages are poised to unlock further value in the global marketplace. Lashier highlighted that the organization is exceptionally well-positioned to access Venezuelan crude moving forward. By leveraging this feedstock flexibility alongside an optimized refining network, the company is firmly tracking toward sustained profitability and resilience across its geographic footprint.