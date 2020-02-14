Orchestrating greater value for turnarounds

Like a symphony, a maintenance turnaround is a complex series of movements that must be executed with skill and timing. Unlike a symphony, however, turnarounds are directed by multiple conductors. Lack of harmony between them can result in delays, safety risks, poor quality of work and needless expenses.

USA DeBusk provides a better way by putting as many performers as possible under the direction of one skilled conductor -- a single source of responsibility with ownership of all or most turnaround services. USA DeBusk is uniquely positioned for that role, with strategic planning and project management capabilities, advanced technologies, experienced personnel at all levels and the industry's broadest offering of service lines.

In addition to integrated turnaround services, USA DeBusk provides unit clearing and chemical cleaning, hydroblasting, vapor blasting, hydrocutting, hydroexcavation, vacuuming, tank cleaning, degassing and vapor control, pigging and decoking, controlled-volume pigging, hot catalyst services, fixed-bed inert catalyst services, transportation, storage, transloading, blind-to-blind specialty exchanger services and bundle extraction.

With multiple disciplines orchestrated by one source, opportunities abound for improved coordination and efficiency. Automated technologies and economies of scale reduce the number of people and amount of support equipment required. Improved scheduling and execution eliminates earned delays and reduces service durations. Even bid solicitation and invoicing processes are streamlined. All these efficiencies save plant owners time and money. But the benefits don't end there.

Safety

Fewer man-hours on the job or on standby brings a corresponding reduction in risk. Instead of many different safety rules, a single, high safety standard results in a clearer understanding of procedures, greater accountability between workers and better cohesion among the entire workforce. Better still, USA DeBusk has dedicated, senior safety managers on-site to monitor operations.

Communication

Plant turnaround managers are inundated with status updates from dozens of contractors at every shift change. Imagine condensing these reports into one coherent, prioritized briefing from a single senior project manager with knowledge of the entire operation. USA DeBusk managers leverage years of experience keeping projects on track and customers well-informed.

Asset protection

As equipment is disassembled and moved for cleaning or repair, individual components can be misplaced or damaged in transit. With multiple vendors, tracking parts -- and making sure they are returned to their proper locations - is problematic. Plant personnel searching for information and answers often find finger-pointing instead.

USA DeBusk provides end-to-end management with a common set of procedures and smart processes such as its exchanger parts tagging and bar code systems. To boost productivity and eliminate off-site transportation, temporary cleaning slab expansion units with water recirculation can be erected. Throughout the turnaround, customer assets are protected, tracked and kept on-site whenever possible.

