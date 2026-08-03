NPK Access Solutions expands Louisiana facility with $40M investment

NPK Access Solutions LLC announced it will invest $40 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Lafayette Parish, where the company has spent decades producing recyclable composite matting products used in infrastructure projects across the country and around the world.

The company is expected to create 38 direct new jobs while retaining 124 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 71 indirect new jobs, for a total of 109 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

Key points to the NPK Access Solution expansion:

$40 million facility expansion: NPK Access Solutions LLC is investing $40 million to upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations in Carencro (Lafayette Parish), Louisiana, where it has operated for nearly 30 years.

NPK Access Solutions LLC is investing $40 million to upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations in Carencro (Lafayette Parish), Louisiana, where it has operated for nearly 30 years. Increased production & product line: The expansion will boost composite matting production capacity by ~50%, introduce a new high-performance composite matting product line, start construction in September 2026, and become operational by mid-2027.

The expansion will boost composite matting production capacity by ~50%, introduce a new high-performance composite matting product line, start construction in September 2026, and become operational by mid-2027. Job creation & regional economic impact: The project will retain 124 existing positions, create 38 direct new jobs, and generate 71 indirect jobs—totaling 109 new employment opportunities in the Acadiana region.

“Companies continue investing where they know they can succeed,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “NPK Access Solutions’ growth in Carencro strengthens Louisiana’s manufacturing capabilities while creating new opportunities for our skilled, hard-working men and women. Investments like this reinforce Louisiana’s commitment to the industries that build and maintain our nation’s infrastructure.”

The expansion will take place at NPK Access Solutions’ facility at 2900 Highway 93 in Carencro, 57 miles west of Baton Rouge, where the company will install specialized equipment and infrastructure to support new manufacturing capabilities. Production capacity is expected to increase by roughly 50% and enable a new composite matting product line designed to meet evolving industry performance requirements.

“This investment meaningfully expands our Carencro, Louisiana manufacturing operations and reflects our confidence in the long-term strength in our served end-markets and continued growth of our business,” President and Chief Executive Officer, NPK International Inc., Matthew Lanigan said. “We are grateful for the partnership and support of the State of Louisiana and Louisiana Economic Development, whose commitment to fostering a pro-business environment has helped make this expansion possible. Our decision to invest in Louisiana was driven by our nearly 30 years of successful operations at our Carencro facility, a skilled and dedicated local workforce, and the strong support we have received from state and local partners. By increasing our manufacturing capacity, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, support our employees and create lasting value for the communities where we operate.”

Expansion timeline for NPK Access Solutions

Construction is expected to begin in September 2026, with expanded operations expected to come online by mid-2027.

“I am very excited about the NPK expansion happening just West of Carencro,” Carencro Mayor Charlotte Stemmans Clavier said. “They have been a great employer in the area for many years, and this further expansion of new jobs is a blessing for our community.”

“NPK Access Solutions’ $40 million expansion is another example of the strong economic momentum happening across Lafayette Parish,” Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said. “Investments like this create quality jobs, strengthen our industrial base, and position our community for continued growth. We are proud to support companies that are expanding their operations and investing in the future of Lafayette Parish.”

“NPK Access Solutions’ expansion started as a routine business retention and expansion visit — and the 109 jobs it will create and retain show exactly why these visits matter,” President & CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority Mandi Mitchell said. “Building and maintaining long standing relationships with our existing companies is how LEDA helps clear the path for their growth. We’d like to thank NPK for choosing to expand in Lafayette Parish when other locations were on the table. Investments like NPK’s keep the region’s manufacturing base strong and competitive.”

“This investment by NPK Access Solutions reflects the confidence businesses have in Acadiana as a place to invest, grow, and compete,” President & CEO of One Acadiana Troy Wayman said. “Manufacturing remains one of our region’s strongest economic drivers, and their expansion further reinforces Acadiana’s leadership in producing goods that support critical industries across the country. One Acadiana is proud to support businesses that continue to invest right here at home, creating high-quality jobs that expand economic opportunity for the people of our region. We celebrate this win alongside Lafayette Economic Development Authority and congratulate NPK Access Solutions on this exciting new chapter of growth.”