Norman boosts Nouryon Battleground Site’s optimization and advancements

In June of this year, Amsterdam-based specialty chemical company Nouryon held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its Battleground Site’s new upgraded central control room — dubbed Mission Control in honor of its proximity to NASA — and phase completion of the new Distributive Control System project.

Nouryon Battleground Site Director Nate Norman said the successful completion of this project allows the La Porte, Texas, site to not only move forward with the expansion of batch programming and new instrumentation to enable future growth, but also empowers improvements in safety and operational control. Norman said a key component of his role is optimizing the site and identifying areas of improvement.

"In recent years, we began to utilize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), KPIs and use data to understand site reliability issues," Norman said. "OEE is a measure of how well a manufacturing operation is utilized compared to its full potential during the periods when it is scheduled to run. It identifies the percentage of manufacturing time that is truly productive."

Using that data, the plant is able to systematically reduce each unit’s performance losses while also improving technology and operational know-how of the units. These improvements have enhanced the ability to dependably supply customers.

"As site director, a big challenge for me is to continue these improvements and ensure that operational systems are sustainable for the future," Norman said. "I am continuously focused on ensuring we are operating safely and reliably."

Norman is responsible for the general management of the manufacturing site, which involves overseeing the safe, compliant and efficient operation of the plant as well as the entrepreneurial aspects of the business and site.

"I must support the growth of the site by facilitating strategic initiatives and ensuring the execution of CapEx projects within their timeline and budget," Norman said. "The role is both challenging and rewarding as there are so many different stakeholders from the community including customers, employees, community members and regulatory agencies.

"Having a diverse technical background along with proven leadership capability is beneficial. The site director must bring everyone at the site together with a common vision and ensure the site is advancing as one team."

Nouryon operates in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Its customer-centric business model is focused on providing tailored solutions that improve the performance, quality and sustainability of customer products across a variety of end-markets, including personal care, cleaning products, crop protection, crop nutrition, paints, coatings, natural resources, polymers and packaging.

The Nouryon Battleground Site produces a class of chemicals called metal alkyls. Each year, millions of tons of polyethylene, polypropylene and several types of synthetic rubbers are manufactured with the company’s products.

Nouryon formed in 2018 after separating from AkzoNobel, which was originally founded in the 17th century as a steel producer.

In 2022, Nouryon reported revenue of $5.8 billion, an increase of 17% over 2021. The company also saw adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.2 billion, an increase of 15% over the prior year. The company reported a free cash flow of $882 million in 2022, an increase of 13% year on year.

Other highlights in 2022 included the introduction of new Eco-Premium Solutions. More than one-third of the company’s revenue that year was driven by this new initiative. Examples of uses include crop protection, seed-treatment applications, sunscreen and other personal care items like cosmetics and hair care.

Nouryon’s sustainability strategy, "Commitment to a Sustainable Future," is centered on continuously improving its safety and environmental performance, growing and innovating solutions that address customers’ needs and engaging and partnering with employees, customers and suppliers to drive sustainable progress.

Nouryon’s Battleground Site has a long history at the location and celebrated 60 years of operation in 2019. The site pioneered the production of metal alkyls used in the production of high-volume plastics and rubbers and the manufacture of semiconductors, and has had a partnership with OSHA as a Star VPP Worksite since 2001.

"The site benefits from the strategic location in the Houston area and the Gulf Coast in general," said Norman. Prices for polymer industry raw materials are competitive here as compared to global prices, and Norman said he’s seen Nouryon customers in the polymer markets grow with numerous expansions in recent years.

"With the increased polymer manufacturing, we are seeing an increased demand for metal alkyl products, and I believe the Nouryon Battleground Site is strategically positioned for continued growth with our customers, and the market," he said.

Norman said he’s focused on continuing to reliably supply customers and maintaining a safe and compliant operation of the facility to ensure Nouryon is an employer of choice and a responsible community member for the La Porte area.

Houston-born, Norman attended Texas State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science.

After graduation, his first career role was as an environmental investigator with TCEQ before moving into private industry with positions at Lucite International and Flint Hills Resources.

He’s been the site director at the Nouryon Battleground Site since October 2022 and before that was the site director at Nouryon’s Pasadena site. He has been with the company since 2014.

Norman claimed that "Being good stewards of the community is a priority for employees at the Battleground Site." The plant is an active participating member of the East Harris County Manufacturer’s Association, La Porte Citizen Advisory Council and a Gold Level Sponsor of the La Porte Education Foundation.

In his spare time, Norman is an active volunteer as a mentor with American Corporate Partners (ACP), which connects veterans with mentors to help them build fulfilling careers and bridge the gap between the military and the private sector. As the son of a veteran, this mentorship allows him to give back and support military veterans who have given so much in their duty to serve.

"More than 1 million veterans are expected to transition from the armed forces to civilian life over the next five years," Norman said. "ACP engages the American people in a unique volunteer opportunity to provide career guidance to returning military as they transition back into civilian life."

Plant employees are also active members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) and leadership participates in its sub-committees. Employees also serve on the LEPC Public Education Subcommittee, which has led to shelter-in-place training for teachers in the local school district.

"It is essential for our company to be a good corporate citizen and global business partner by supporting the communities where our employees live and work," he said. "Our approach is practical in nature and based on the substantive practices of volunteerism, engagement, corporate giving and safety as we look to identify where we can make the most impact."

Norman said he believes Nouryon’s close attention to customer needs and societal trends, alongside the company’s ability to translate these into business opportunities, has allowed it to earn a place among leading companies in the industry regarding safety and sustainability.

