Need accredited rigger, signal person certification?

The Iron Workers (IW) Rigging and Signal Person Certification program has received accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), a division of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence.

The Iron Workers International Certification Board joins an elite group of more than 130 organizations representing over 315 programs that have obtained NCCA accreditation. It is a monumental achievement for the organization. The IW Rigging and Signal Person Certification effectively eliminates the high price tag of third-party certification and recertification for ironworkers and their contractors, and it will help elevate workplace safety standards.

OSHA's 2010 Subpart CC Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard doesn't require a certification, but it calls for a "qualified evaluator" to ensure that the rigger or signal person is qualified to carry out required tasks. While a letter of interpretation from OSHA recognizes apprenticeship programs that train and assess signal persons and riggers would meet the definition of a third-party qualified evaluator, many contractors, states and municipalities request or require a qualified rigger and signal person certification.

Third-party certification comes with a hefty price tag without input on testing from subject matter experts, ironworkers and their contractors. The IW certification eliminates the recertification cost of $500 per person. Sponsored by the ironworker- contractor partnership IMPACT, the IW Rigging and Signal Person Certification program was launched last year.

The Ironworker International Certification Board designated a program director to work with subject matter experts and an accredited job analysis facilitator from Nocti Business Solutions to develop the certification. Subject matter experts developed testing components using job task analysis and feedback from apprentice coordinators, ironworkers and their contractors. Examinations are administered through a secure learning management system under proctor supervision.

The exam eligibility requirements of the IW Rigging and Signal Person Certification include 6,000 hours of rigging-related experience, completion of a three-part exam and recertification by full testing every five years.

Ensuring that only trained, skilled and competent ironworkers complete rigging and signaling tasks elevates workplace safety standards and reduces risk. The IW Rigging and Signal Person Certification program provides ironworkers with a practical way of evaluating rigging and signaling competence in a timely manner.

"Our accredited certification program enables ironworkers to meet industry demands, and we are excited to bring this level of professionalism to our industry," said IW Executive Director of Apprenticeship and Training Lee Worley.

The IW has set the standard for testing and qualifying riggers and signal persons with its accredited, third-party certification.

For more information, visit www.ironworkers.org or www.impact-net.org.