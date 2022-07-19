LyondellBasell program transforming supplier relationships

The pandemic and related supply-chain challenges amplified the need in industry for more innovative and collaborative ways of working with key suppliers.

As a result, LyondellBasell developed its Advancing Strategic Potential (ASP) program. This program aims to transform relationships with LyondellBasell suppliers to create industry-shaping opportunities and win-win solutions across the value chain.

"The outcomes of our strategic relationships are critical for driving transformation toward the asset of the future, sustainability and circularity, customer excellence, intelligent supply chain and innovation development," said Anup Sharma, senior vice president of global business services for LyondellBasell. "Through this program, we can drive innovation, as well as co-create and build industry-shaping solutions while generating differential value together."

53-2637253602-62bd38b7db141.jpg Anup Sharma, senior vice president of global business services, LyondellBasell.

As part of the ASP program, LyondellBasell hosted its first Accelerating Potential Forum. Value generation, relationship building and finding win-win solutions are what brought more than 100 executives and attendees representing more than 40 supplier companies to participate. Discussions focused on sustainability, digital transformation and innovation in the industry.

The objective of this forum with key suppliers was to foster thoughtful, cooperative conversations and improve relationships where both parties are committed to each other's success.

