In an industry defined by rapid change and complexity, strong leadership is grounded in strategic thinking, open dialogue and longterm vision.

That was the resounding message from executives Kim Foley of LyondellBasell (LYB) and Willie Chiang of Plains All American Pipeline, who spoke during the "View from the C-Suite" session at this year’s AFPM Annual Meeting in San Antonio.

Foley emphasized the importance of strategic thinking as a core leadership skill. She noted that while opportunities are abundant, prioritizing those that align with longterm goals is essential. This requires discipline, clarity and the ability to look beyond day-to-day operations to maintain a broader strategic focus.

"Authentic leadership means anticipating shifts, positioning teams for success and ensuring short-term efforts support a broader vision," Foley said.

She tied this thinking directly to LYB’s strategy. "We are shifting our long-term portfolio strategy in response to evolving market dynamics," she said, noting recent investments like the new propylene oxide plant in Houston and the metathesis unit to help recover LYB’s position in North America.

Foley also highlighted the importance of encouraging diverse perspectives within teams. Creating an environment where employees feel safe challenging ideas strengthens decision-making and prevents groupthink, where only the loudest or most senior voices dominate.

"Strong leaders do not seek agreement for comfort but invite discussion, knowing varied viewpoints lead to well-rounded solutions," she said.

Expand LYB, Plains All American: Leading with strategy From left are Jaime Zarraby with AFPM, Kim Foley with LYB and Willie Chiang with Plains All American.

Foley shared that someone recently asked if changing her mind after group discussions bothered her. "No, not at all," she responded. "Collaboration leads to better decisions."

Chiang reinforced the value of patience and engagement, stressing that gaps in performance should be seen as opportunities rather than failures.

"If you do not have a gap, how do you improve?" Chiang asked. He explained that addressing inefficiencies requires acknowledging weaknesses and allocating the right resources — people, funding and time — for continuous improvement.

He also spoke to the evolving midstream sector, noting that the past decade was marked by rapid growth and now requires rationalization and optimization. "Because when you think about where we are in the cycle right now, we’re all being challenged on how to streamline and become more efficient."

Chiang posed a key question: "Where do you want to take this organization in five or 10 years?" He noted that focusing too much on daily tasks can prevent long-term planning and innovation.

"Everyone plays a role in shaping the future," Chiang said. "Whether improving efficiency, cutting costs or innovating, each contribution impacts long-term success."

Foley and Chiang emphasized that leadership is not tied to a title or position. Leadership, they said, is about mindset, influence and strategic thinking. Anyone who takes ownership of their work, encourages collaboration and seeks to improve processes is exercising leadership.

The session also touched on industrywide challenges and opportunities — from expanding sustainable solutions to advancing recycling efforts. Foley noted the industry’s transformation in response to the shale boom, where companies had to figure out how to package and transport plastic pellets efficiently — a challenge met through industry-wide collaboration. Now, she said, the challenge is meeting the growing demand for circular and renewable products, which requires the same cross-supply chain innovation.

Foley and Chiang’s insights suggest that leadership extends beyond formal titles and is defined by the ability to think critically, collaborate effectively and contribute to long-term success.

"It’s not about yourself, but about the broader good," Chiang said. "If you’re always focused on the greater good, the organization will win."