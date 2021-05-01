Keys to a successful turnaround partnership

Regular revamp, maintenance or renewal of every refinery is a critical step in ensuring its long-term operational efficiency and performance.

As refiners navigate the complexities of turnarounds (TARs) on top of current worksite challenges, teams rely heavily on the expertise of strategic partners to help orchestrate the meticulous details of a successfully executed TAR. Equipment providers have become an integral part of the process, starting with the planning phase 12 months prior.

Here are three considerations for executing a successful TAR with a strategic partner.

Planning is essential

Plant leadership is well-versed in planning a TAR, and mapping the details takes up to a year. But tapping the expertise of your equipment and solutions provider can yield even better performance, eliminate downtime and keep the TAR moving safely. Your partner can assist from solution mapping to on-site equipment placement and movement, and even activity management.

12 months before TAR: As plant owners map out the next TAR, previous events can help streamline the next one. Lean on your equipment provider to tap into the network of experts that can optimize your solutions. A pre-scope site visit can give the equipment provider a detailed understanding of the equipment, solutions and variations for the project. The equipment provider will plan everything accordingly, from temporary power and load requirements to fluid storage, pumping and filtration.

Six to nine months before TAR: Once initial needs are scoped, lean on your equipment partner to map out a detailed plan on short-term power, equipment and solutions with optimal placement. A key consideration is to account for not only essential equipment but supplemental needs like space for trucks to re-fuel and additional on-site personnel. Detailed equipment layout and cable drawings are critical steps and should be updated as planning continues.

Three to six months before TAR: Your equipment provider can coordinate the oneline diagram and layout drawings to ensure the right equipment is delivered at the right time so critical systems stay active. Accounting for the correct volume of equipment is important, but choreographing the movement of machines leaves less room for downtime and minimizes safety concerns.

One to three months before TAR: Continuously connect with your equipment provider to ensure delivery, engineering, training and on-site personnel is detailed; every team should know its part.

Week of TAR: Lean on your strategic rental provider to help navigate and monitor the event. Tap their expertise and solutions if needs or emergencies arise outside of scope.

Keep safety top of mind

The safety of teams and the worksite should always be top of mind. Your equipment provider can help navigate the safety concerns that accompany a sophisticated operation like a TAR. Electrical hazards such as arc flashes can be dangerous and calculations should be part of project design. Lean on your equipment provider to assess temporary power and ensure arc flash decals are up to date.

Plans often account for additional craft workers and supplemental fleet, so training and certifications are a must. Working with a rental provider that offers operator training and certifications can save time and money, and more importantly, keep your crew safe.

Work smarter

A strategic partner offers more than just equipment. In today's world, data should be a key driver in operation and provide actionable insights. Leverage the technology that your partner has to offer to continuously improve operations.

Telematics and GPS-enabled machines can help track and manage equipment locations and use rates to keep costs steady. They can save on labor hours and downtime by remote monitoring equipment. This is especially useful when monitoring the power system to ensure equipment is the right size for the job.

Your equipment provider gives you access to a robust fleet, but a strategic partner brings a level of expertise that can shave time and dollars off a TAR.

For more information, visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (833) 407-3774.