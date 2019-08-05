The Talent Pipeline: Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

Stephanie Cargile, Public and Government Affairs Manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

Q: What are your responsibilities?

A: I lead a team that manages media relations, government relations, communications, community relations and grant funding for ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area facilities. ExxonMobil has an integrated refinery and chemical plant complex, two smaller specialty chemical plants, a terminal and a lubricants facility in the local area. So, we work with different areas of the business.

Q: What led to your position, and what education does it require?

A: I always enjoyed writing and began pursuing student jobs and internships as early as high school to experience journalism opportunities. I graduated from Louisiana State University with a master's in mass communication and pursued an initial career in public relations at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. By staying engaged in public relations professional organizations, I was able to network and learn about the opportunity at ExxonMobil. Today, public affairs jobs in the energy industry are looking for a variety of skillsets and educational backgrounds beyond communications, including political advocacy, social work, graphic arts, advertising and international relations.

Q: What are the most challenging aspects of your position?

A: Our team manages a diverse set of issues and external situations for the company, so the variety of tasks ensures each day is interesting! However, we rarely have much downtime to answer emails or catch up on paperwork. That means careful time management and work prioritization are important skills. Also, our team represents the company during a crisis situation, where being prepared to communicate sometimes complex messages to the community takes practice.

Q: What has been your proudest achievement so far in your role?

A: In 2018, I supported ExxonMobil to bring the Baton Rouge operation its largest project in more than a decade. After meeting with hundreds of stakeholders, we were able to collaborate with the project team to create several wraparound community initiatives to bring direct value to Baton Rouge. We created a virtual reality training partnership with local IT vendors and Louisiana Economic Development and expanded our North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative to provide careers to local residents. We are also working to announce a small business resource initiative with the support of the project team. These types of innovative public/ private partnerships that directly affect Baton Rouge residents and local businesses exemplify a truly beneficial impact.

Q: What has surprised you most about your job?

A: I never dreamed that I would have so many opportunities with my career at ExxonMobil. My skillsets have grown each year as I've delved into political issue management, formed collaborative community projects and created long-term communications campaigns. I've also met so many diverse stakeholders I may have never met otherwise. From business owners to community leaders, media personalities to regulatory agency specialists, everyone has taught me so much about the energy industry, our community and effective communication.

Q: What do you enjoy about your role?

A: The best part of my job is the ability to constantly innovate and create. By working at ExxonMobil, I've been able to understand key social challenges in the North Baton Rouge area and provide unique programs and resources to address those issues. For example, our team has spearheaded the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative to provide free job training to neighbors. Being part of sustainable change in Baton Rouge is the most rewarding experience of my career.

