Industrial services provider builds on Midcontinent success

Expand Turner Industries has opened a new operations facility in Salt Lake City.

Turner Industries has opened a new operations facility in Salt Lake City, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth across the Midcontinent region.

The facility serves as a hub for expanded service delivery to energy and industrial clients throughout the Midwest.

A strategic investment in regional growth

The Salt Lake City office represents more than an expansion; it’s a commitment to the broader region’s growing industrial sector and the clients who power it. The facility will support existing site and project operations while serving as a center for hiring and training initiatives, ultimately delivering greater value through increased efficiency and dedicated local resources.

Eliminating the gaps between services

In today’s complex industrial environment, efficiency equals success. For Midcontinent energy producers and industrial facilities, managing multiple contractors across various services can create costly coordination challenges, scheduling conflicts and communication gaps. Turner Industries addresses this challenge head-on with its "ONE Solution for Your Success" approach.

Rather than juggling multiple vendors for different needs, facilities can now access complete industrial solutions through a single trusted partner. This integrated approach means one phone call, one contact person and one team handling everything from start to finish: from heavy industrial construction and maintenance to turnarounds, pipe and module fabrication, equipment services, rigging and specialized transportation and associated specialty services.

Expand For tasks at height or in challenging, confined spaces, Turner Industries’ rope access services offer an innovative alternative to conventional methods.

Turnkey specialty services for Midcontinent operations

Turner Industries’ Specialty Services Division brings decades of experience to the Midcontinent market, offering solutions specifically designed for the region’s unique operational challenges:

Industrial specialty services

From advanced hydro-blasting pumps to vacuum trucks and other automated equipment, these services are engineered to benefit operational efficiency while upholding the highest safety standards and promoting environmental sustainability. The result: less downtime, optimized processes and a stronger commitment to responsible operations.

Rope access

For tasks at height or in challenging, confined spaces, rope access offers an innovative alternative to conventional methods. It’s more than accessing difficult-to-reach areas; it’s about doing so safely, efficiently and cost-effectively. By minimizing disruption and maximizing speed, rope access can significantly reduce project timelines and associated costs.

Expand Turner Industries utilizes unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as drones, and robots to perform high-risk inspections.

NDE and inspections

Ensuring the integrity and reliability of industrial assets is essential for any operation. Turner’s Specialty Services Division utilizes advanced non-destructive examination technologies, including ultrasound, radiography, magnetic particle testing and video inspections. This proactive approach helps identify potential issues before they escalate, preventing costly failures, extending asset lifespans and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Environmental and civil

Specialized welding services

For nearly 25 years, Turner’s Specialized Welding Services has been synonymous with trusted, safe and top-quality welding, especially in demanding turnaround applications. This expertise ensures that even the most intricate and challenging welding requirements are met with precision and reliability, contributing to the longevity and performance of critical infrastructure.

Expand Turner Industries provides a full range of industrial specialty services designed to support the unique demands of each project.

Why integration matters

Turner’s Specialty Services Division works seamlessly with Turner’s construction, maintenance, pipe fabrication and crane services divisions, creating a truly integrated solution. This complete approach helps facilities stay efficient while lowering the total cost of ownership and adapting to the changing demands of the region’s industrial sector. It eliminates the inefficiencies of managing multiple contractors, reduces scheduling conflicts and ensures consistent quality standards across all service lines.

A partner for long-term success

As the Midcontinent region continues to be a leader in energy innovation and industrial growth, having a trusted partner with deep expertise and turnkey capabilities is essential for long-term success. Turner Industries is committed to being that partner, one that understands the unique challenges of the region and delivers solutions that drive operational excellence.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.