IEM plans $200 million San Antonio switchgear factory, 3,000 jobs

Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM) announced it is establishing an advanced manufacturing facility in San Antonio, with a $200 million capital investment and up to 3,000 new jobs.

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3.36 million has been extended to IEM for 448 of the new jobs to be created.

“Texas leads America's manufacturing resurgence,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment by IEM in San Antonio will create new, good-paying jobs and generate a significant economic impact for Bexar County. Advanced manufacturers invest and expand in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, easy access to domestic and global markets, and highly skilled and growing workforce.”

IEM manufactures power distribution systems, remote power panels, switchgear and switchboards supporting diverse industries. The facility at Brooks City Base, formerly Brooks Air Force Base in southeast San Antonio, will expand IEM’s North American manufacturing capacity by leveraging Texas’ logistical and workforce advantages.

Key points from the IEM announcement:

Major manufacturing investment: Industrial Electric Mfg. announced plans to build an advanced power distribution equipment factory in San Antonio, backed by a $200 million capital investment and expected to create up to 3,000 new jobs.

Industrial Electric Mfg. announced plans to build an advanced power distribution equipment factory in San Antonio, backed by a $200 million capital investment and expected to create up to 3,000 new jobs. State incentive support: The project received a $3.36 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant from Gov. Greg Abbott's office tied to the creation of 448 high-paying technical positions.

The project received a $3.36 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant from Gov. Greg Abbott's office tied to the creation of 448 high-paying technical positions. Strategic location and facility expansion: Located at Brooks City Base in southeast San Antonio, the facility will manufacture switchgear, remote power panels and custom electrical systems to expand the company's North American manufacturing capacity.

“IEM is excited to put down roots in San Antonio,” said IEM CEO Clayton Such. “The city’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and collaborative economic development environment made this a natural choice for our next phase of growth. This facility will strengthen our ability to deliver highly engineered, customer-specific power distribution solutions that industries, from healthcare to energy, advanced manufacturing, and more, depend on every day. The investment will also strengthen IEM's domestic supply chain and support deliveries for customers across North America.”

“San Antonio continues to prove that we have the workforce, infrastructure, and talent to compete for major advanced manufacturing investments,” said Senator Roland Gutierrez. “IEM’s $200 million investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and strengthen our region’s manufacturing economy. I am proud to welcome IEM to San Antonio and look forward to the opportunities this investment will create for hardworking families across our community.”

“Bexar County is focused on creating an environment where employers can grow, invest, and create opportunity for our residents,” said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. “IEM's investment reflects the type of advanced manufacturing project that aligns with our long-term economic goals, and I am proud to support the company's decision to establish operations in Bexar County. Driven by a strong partnership between the County, the State of Texas, greater: SATX, and Brooks City Base, this project will continue to create new opportunities for our residents and strengthen our economy for years to come.”

“I am pleased to support this project and the meaningful economic benefits it will bring to Bexar County,” said Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert. “I appreciate the work of the State of Texas, greater: SATX, and Brooks in advancing this opportunity and helping secure a project that will create jobs and expand opportunity for residents across our community. I look forward to welcoming IEM as it launches operations in Precinct 4.”

“IEM's decision to establish operations in Greater San Antonio is a transformational investment and a testament to what can be accomplished when regional partners work together to compete and win,” said greater: SATX Regional Economic Partnership President & CEO Sarah Carabias Rush. “This is the single largest job-producing investment in more than two decades for our San Antonio region, reflecting both the scale of opportunity here and the strength of our workforce, advanced manufacturing ecosystem, and collaborative approach to economic development. We are excited to welcome IEM and look forward to supporting the company's long-term growth in Greater San Antonio.”

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“Brooks exists to create regional prosperity and expand opportunity across Southeast San Antonio,” said Brooks President & CEO Leo Gomez. “IEM’s decision to locate at Brooks is a significant win that reaches far beyond our campus and demonstrates what is possible when strong public and private partnerships come together around a shared vision. We are proud to welcome IEM and excited about the lasting impact this will have in the lives of people in our region and the San Antonio community."