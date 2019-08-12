Maintaining electrical switchgear has numerous benefits

Robert "BJ" Schilling has been with inoLECT for the past 10 years and now leads the newly formed switchgear services group.

If you've ever needed help troubleshooting something involving electrical switchgear and you live in south Louisiana, you've probably heard of or spoken to Robert "BJ" Schilling. When people say they "know a guy," it's usually him. Schilling has been working on and around electrical circuit breakers and power distribution equipment since the 1990s, when he started assisting Westinghouse as a field contractor, cleaning equipment and making repairs. His mechanical aptitude and willingness to help quickly made an impression on Westinghouse, and he was hired as a field technician at its breaker shop. When the Siemens-Westinghouse buyout happened in 1997, he was hired as a field technician and spent some time in the sales group. During the early 2000s, Schilling worked with lead engineer Chester Greer to design and build the very first remote racking device, which would resurface later on in his career. Schilling has been at inoLECT in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the past 10 years and now leads the newly formed switchgear services group.

Properly maintaining electrical equipment can extend the life of switchgear, prevent costly downtime and provide a safer environment for personnel. Schilling and his group can help customers deliver successful strategies for equipment upgrades and maintenance plans that coincide with outages and customers' schedules. His team of experienced technicians offers services such as in-shop breaker repairs, refurbishment and retrofits, as well as on-site maintenance, testing and commissioning of new equipment. inoLECT's office in Baton Rouge is in a prime location to offer full-service breaker work to local customers and boasts a quick turnaround time.

Switchgear services are a third component of inoLECT's model, alongside an electrical engineering group and a manufacturing group. The full range of inoLECT's product line helps customers establish safe and reliable electrical systems. All business units work together to bring customers a variety of services, from data collection, analysis and remediation of issues to implementation of solutions. Each business unit supports the others in the main goal of accomplishing sitewide strategic planning and improvement. The company's main product, the inoRAC® Remote Racking device, allows users to perform circuit breaker racking operations from outside the dangerous arc flash hazard boundary. This eliminates the risk of injury to personnel and is the most cost-effective solution to the arc flash issue. Schilling and the original engineer, Greer, have spent years developing and improving the product at inoLEC T. It has vastly evolved from the simple design they started with and is now an industry-leading, technologically advanced remote racking product.

According to Schilling, hands-on experience is invaluable and the best way to learn.

"Our training capability is an asset that sets inoLECT apart from the competition," Schilling said. "With the passing of time and retirement of older technicians, the younger generation is being left inexperienced in the operation and maintenance of the aging equipment they work around."

Schilling's group offers on-site breaker training for personnel that could aid in preventing injury and help workers feel more comfortable performing their daily tasks. Schilling teaches best practices in dealing with energized equipment, performing safe racking operations, common mistakes in handling switchgear, and overall safety and awareness.

Schilling's experience and extensive knowledge of switchgear has made him one of the most respected guys in the field. You won't find anyone more willing to help out a customer. If you're looking for a reputable team to service, repair or upgrade your equipment, contact Schilling and his team at inoLECT.

For more information, visit www.inoLECT.com or call (844) inoLECT [466-5328].

