Beyond the fenceline: How plant managers are building community trust

Chemical manufacturing facilities are more than just places of production—they’re vital parts of the communities they operate in.

They provide jobs, power the economy and produce the materials that make modern life possible. But just as importantly, they are a part of the communities in which they live, work and play. For site leaders across Texas, that means their responsibilities extend well beyond managing operations. They are also relationship-builders, public ambassadors and frontline leaders of community trust.

The connection between plant leadership and community perception has never been more important. How a facility engages with its neighbors can shape everything from workforce pipelines and emergency preparedness to local support for permits and expansions. Ultimately, it can influence a company’s license to operate.

Trust must be built before it’s needed. Emergencies, unplanned flaring or even the sound of a routine pressure release can raise concern in nearby neighborhoods. While strong safety protocols are essential, they are not the only factor communities weigh. What often matters most is how — and how frequently — site leaders communicate with the public. Are they transparent? Do they listen? Are they visible and responsive before a problem arises?

Across Texas, site leaders are demonstrating proactive outreach to inform, educate and build trust in their communities.

At many Texas Chemistry Council member facilities, site leaders are utilizing non-emergency community notification systems that allow residents to receive realtime updates about planned activities — like scheduled flaring, maintenance events or safety drills. These systems provide clarity and reduce confusion, ensuring residents aren’t caught off guard by something that may look or sound alarming but is actually routine.

Some facilities host community emergency awareness days in partnership with local emergency responders, hospitals and nonprofits like the American Red Cross. These interactive events give neighbors a behind-the-scenes look at emergency planning procedures, safety equipment and training exercises. They not only inform residents but also build relationships with first responders and local officials.

Site leaders participate in town hall meetings, school board discussions or local emergency planning committees to share updates, answer questions and solicit feedback from the community. These consistent touchpoints help demystify plant operations and humanize the people behind the gates.

Sites are coordinating school supply drives, food pantries, reading mentorships and more — reaching tens of thousands of families and reaffirming industry’s role as a partner in community well-being.

When a neighbor recognizes a plant manager’s name — or better yet, their face — it creates familiarity and trust that no press release can manufacture. It’s the difference between being seen as "just another plant" and being recognized as an engaged and caring neighbor.

These actions aren’t about optics — they’re about values. They reflect a commitment to operational excellence and prioritizing transparency and communications that strengthen relationships with our communities. Communities that feel informed, respected and supported are more likely to support industry projects, stand with plants during challenges, and encourage the next generation to pursue careers in chemistry and manufacturing.

Community trust is not a box to check — it’s an ongoing responsibility. It requires transparency, responsiveness and leadership at every level.

Texas is proud to be a national and global leader in chemical manufacturing. And with more site leaders who lead with integrity and openness, we can lead in community trust as well. The long-term success of our industry doesn’t depend just on what happens inside the plant, but on the strength of the relationships we build beyond the fenceline.

