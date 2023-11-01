Fueling the future for the dynamic O&G landscape

Regardless of the O&G niche, service providers find value in expertly crafted editorials and advertising with BIC Magazine and its ever-expanding readership and unmatched database that give businesses the push they need to thrive.

BIC’s content has resulted in top-ofmind awareness for its client base and Perry Walton, general manager for MikoFlex Coating Solutions attributed this to MikoFlex’s significant growth.

Perry Walton, MikoFlex Coating Solutions

"I have received over a dozen direct inquiries from my first BIC Magazine ad and article, just in the span of a month and a half. CEOs, maintenance managers, engineers and integrity specialists from all over the U.S. and Mexico have contacted us as a result of our BIC campaign. For a small company like us, that’s huge," Walton said.

LeAnn Hampton, association manager for WaterJet Technology Association, experienced the power of excellent communication when working with BIC Magazine Editor and Content Strategist Leslie Smith.

"We couldn’t accomplish what we do without Leslie. She keeps us on schedule, is patient, giving us gentle reminders and her editing of copy helps ensure that we’re publishing information that is professional and easy to understand," Hampton said.

Martin De Leon, Diamond Refractory

Covering a wide variety of sectors and departments, BIC members get the best results from their marketing campaigns through myriad services. Martin De Leon, engineering manager at Diamond Refractory reflected on BIC’s influential role.

"My experience working with BIC has been just amazing. I know Diamond has been partnering with BIC before I came on, so well over 15 years now, and we do our bi-annual ads, so it’s been great. The team has been so good to us, getting our name out there, helping us spread the word about our services to the industry and it’s been wonderful," said De Leon.

Joe Brinz, CEO of Engineering and Inspection Services was pleased with the end results after working with BIC Alliance.

Joe Brinz, Engineering and Inspection Services

"Great experience with BIC. They understand the business well, so it makes it a lot easier for us to come to them and say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this? How can we market this service?’ They have the insight to work with that; it’s always a pleasure working with BIC," Brinz said.

For almost 40 years this spring, BIC Magazine has covered industry concerns such as safety, maintenance, purchasing, sustainable solutions and much more. Featured online in its entirety and distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, BIC Magazine keeps leaders up to date on recent industry news while maximizing value-added services for its members.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Jeremy Osterberger at (281) 538-9996, or visit BICMagazine.com.