A conversation with Bob Craycraft of BearCom

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Craycraft about his leadership tactics, including why he thinks taking a positive approach is key to problem solving and how listening is vital to understanding.

Q: What led to your position at BearCom?

A: I began my role as Bearcom's CEO and president in early February this year. For me, joining BearCom was attractive because of the company's outstanding tools, solutions and services to meet customer needs for safety, productivity and cost reduction. It is a proven leader in wireless communications, and I was excited to lead a company with such enormous growth potential both organically and through acquisitions, such as our recent acquisitions of Kay Electronics, Wells Communications, and Tomba Communications and Electronics Inc. Plus, it's been fun to enter a new industry while adapting experiences that worked well in other places.

Q: What is the biggest news at BearCom right now?

A: BearCom has doubled in size over the past 18 months. In addition to two-way radios for daily operations and rentals for turnarounds, we now offer solutions such as Whelen systems and Avigilon surveillance cameras, which help improve security, identify leaks and document compliance. As a platinum partner for Motorola Solutions, BearCom also has access to the latest wireless communication and companion technologies to improve team performance, lower costs and reduce risk.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: Listening. I've found that listening to your organization and your customers is the best way to understand and resolve issues. This is particularly true in the petrochemical industry, where ever-changing federal, state and local regulations require new solutions to achieve environmental, sustainability and safety goals. It is worth noting that because BearCom operates across North America, we have deep levels of expertise to solve compliance and business challenges both locally and nationally.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: My favorite quote is, "Whether you think you can or you think you can't, you are probably right." It is really up to you whether you choose to take a positive or negative approach to life's challenges and issues. You may need to understand and mitigate the negative part of the equation, but in the end, the positive should rule.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: When I'm at work, I focus on work. When I'm at home, I focus on my family. I try not to let one bleed into the other.

For more information, visit www.bearcom.com or call (800) 527-1670

