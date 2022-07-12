Equipment financing made easy

When a company finds itself in need of equipment without the financial flexibility to furnish it all on its own in the amount of time given, financing is an ideal method of securing said equipment.

As a long-time friend of industry, Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth, seeks to help industrial service companies find fast and effective solutions that will result in long-term results.

Financing equipment serves to benefit the company in need by way of easing the flow of existing funds, as well as saving the company money by avoiding the spending of large sums all at once. Additionally, this method spreads out the cost of the equipment, giving companies time to accumulate funds for the materials. This leaves more money to be utilized elsewhere rather than being restricted for the immediate future as a result of making a hefty purchase. With the financial flexibility afforded by a relationship with Cadence Bank, companies can also avoid accumulating unmanageable sums of debt.

Cadence Bank has the resources and expertise to determine the best plan of action for a company seeking costly materials. Each client is handled on a case-by-case basis, so solutions are tailored to clients’ specific situations. Furthermore, equipment financing is not limited to certain pieces or types of equipment; a broad range of machinery can be secured by partnering with the bank.

The practice of equipment financing contributes significantly to business expansion. New equipment means more capabilities for a business, which in turn means more opportunities to generate revenue. The investments to be secured will always be in quality condition whether used or new — no corners need to be cut when dealing with Cadence Bank. With time and money freed up, a company can resume operations as usual without any inference from factors such as financial restraints or lack of required production assets.

Equipment financing is only a fraction of what Cadence Bank has to offer. As it stands, few banks are relationship-focused, and even fewer have the broad range of services and experience than Cadence Bank does. With 126 years of service focused on helping people, companies and communities prosper, Cadence has experience with commercial and consumer banking, small business banking, treasury management, international banking, specialized lending, mortgages and more.

Cadence Bank, which in November of 2021 announced its legal merger with BancorpSouth Bank, is a subsidiary of BancorpSouth, which dates all the way back to the late 1800s. It has an extensive history of service along the Gulf Coast region and therefore a deep-rooted relationship with industry.

Cadence Bank understands the equipment in the industrial world and how the need for it can come up quickly. It can also move quickly to approve equipment financing at competitive rates. Cadence Bank guarantees that when it comes to rising rates and market uncertainty, it can help. Above all, Cadence Bank maintains a true customer-first approach, which sustains an ever-positive banking relationship.

For more information, visit www.cadencebank.com, or contact Taylor Ducoff at taylor.ducoff@cadencebank.com or (713) 871-4192, or Ricardo Small at ricardo.small@bxs.com or (281) 944- 2088.