Educators are key to reaching the next generation of industrial workers

Industry is buzzing with new project announcements in Louisiana — Woodside Energy's $17.5 billion LNG facility; CF Industries' $4 billion low-carbon ammonia facility, the largest of its kind in the world; Hyundai's $5.8 billion steel plant; and Meta's $10 billion AI data center.

These announcements are exciting for the state and a major win for Louisiana's economy, but one question remains top of mind for many industry insiders: Who will build and staff these facilities?

Expand Students with the Educator Externship Program

Even without the impact of these megaprojects, there is a steady labor demand for maintenance and small capital projects. The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) craft labor forecast shows growth across the region, while the process operator forecast indicates a sustained need for qualified operators. An aging workforce further complicates the issue — the average age of industrial craft workers is around 45. These experienced professionals are essential for mentoring and training the next generation, but each year, retirements continue to reduce their ranks.

Industry leaders understand the strong demand for craft careers, the high earning potential and the opportunities for lifelong growth. The challenge is ensuring that young people, who are making critical decisions about their futures, understand these opportunities too.

Each summer brings a renewed sense of possibility for students transitioning to their next phase of life, but many students, and even their teachers, remain unaware of the variety of careers available in industrial manufacturing and construction.

In response, GBRIA launched its Educator Externship Program in 2024. This three-day immersive experience gives middle and high school educators the chance to explore every aspect of industrial career pathways — from craft career progressions to plant operations, safety and construction. Educators tour plants, meet employees and engage in discussions about what it's like to work in industry today.

Surveys from past GBRIA events consistently show that teachers do not fully understand the range of industrial careers available, the education and skills required, or the earning potential. The Educator Externship aims to bridge that gap by educating educators and equipping them with the information they need to guide students toward these promising careers. For their participation, each teacher receives a $1,000 stipend.

This summer, GBRIA is expanding the program through a grant from Future Use of Energy in Louisiana. Two cohorts will be held in Baton Rouge, and a new cohort will be hosted in New Orleans. In total, more than 100 teachers from 21 school districts will participate.

Many educators know industry offers good jobs but lack a clear picture of what those roles involve. They may not fully understand how facilities operate, or the critical role industry plays in everyday life. Knowing a job title isn't the same as understanding what a millwright, pipefitter or process operator does — or how those roles impact the world around us.

To close the labor gap, we must first close the knowledge gap.

Polling from GBRIA's externship shows how just three days of site tours, employee conversations and hands-on activities can transform educators' understanding of industrial careers — and how they guide students.

Across Louisiana, more programs are stepping up to do the same, from internships and apprenticeships to teacher development and career exploration initiatives. No matter the approach, collaboration is key. The more we work together to bridge the knowledge gap among educators, students, parents and even within industry, the more we all contribute to shaping a strong, prepared future workforce.

For more information, visit gbria.org.