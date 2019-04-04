DuPont announces name change for Dow Microbial Control

As a global leader recognized for world-class biocide and antimicrobial solutions, Dow Microbial Control officially changes its name to DuPont Microbial Control, marking the alignment with the DuPont brand and the successful separation of the Dow company from DowDuPont. DuPont Microbial Control represents the combined power of Dow’s pioneering history of developing products that control the growth of harmful microorganisms, now enhanced by DuPont’s world-leading position in the biotechnology space.

Customers can continue to rely on the trusted chemistries, industry-leading talent, services and product benefits of Dow Microbial Control with an even stronger global presence.

“By further integrating core capabilities across biotechnology, chemistry and material science under the DuPont umbrella, we are able to solve challenges associated with global mega-trends in a sustainable manner,” said Michael Sheehan, Global Business Director of DuPont Microbial Control. “As part of DuPont, the Microbial Control business is in a unique position to collaborate with customers and deliver innovations that enable them to succeed and prosper.”

DuPont Microbial Control offers the broadest portfolio of actives, brands, testing, lab capabilities and technical expertise available today. The shared expertise of two biotechnology providers – Dow and DuPont – yields a distinctive combination of regulatory leadership, product stewardship, microbial expertise and an unmatched understanding and anticipation of customer needs.

Global capabilities and local presence ensure customers get the individualized solutions and expertise they need – where and when they are needed. DuPont Microbial Control’s global R&D facilities and labs, as well as regional Customer Application Centers, are driven by more than 350 experts dedicated to solving challenges worldwide.“

Bringing bioactives and microbial control together allows us to explore new avenues to advance science,” said Richard Strittmatter, R&D Director of DuPont Microbial Control. “On the cutting-edge of bioscience today, we are dedicated to advancing and improving the sustainability, integrity and efficiency of products and processes for a better tomorrow.”

The newly aligned microbial control business is committed to innovating in key markets – such as energy and water, household and personal care, and material preservation – all while supporting the development of legacy technologies on which customers rely. Explore the new DuPont Microbial Control at microbialcontrol.dupont.com.