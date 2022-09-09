Digitization in Louisiana’s petrochemical industry

From globalization to new environmental regulations, the chemical industry is facing significant change.

Now, digital transformations of manufacturing systems, facility maintenance and product innovation are driving the modernization of the chemical industry in Louisiana and across the world.

Digitization allows facilities to better track, analyze and implement new methods of operation and standard practices. This results in fewer emissions, faster production time and more effective ways of communicating with and training staff. Understanding this data is fundamental to driving better business outcomes, including enhanced reliability and personnel safety.

Finding ways to harness and scale the power of digital technologies is a key focus for Louisiana’s chemical industry, helping to ensure that we can continue providing reliable, plentiful energy sources to consumers across the world. Digitization is no longer a far-off ambition, it’s a requirement of the ever-changing landscape of the industry. Louisiana may not be Silicon Valley, but it is in the energy hub of the country and uniquely positioned for growth and success in the modernization of industry.

Although digitization is a rapidly evolving strategy — it isn’t brand new. In 2003, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge began experimenting with virtual reality, and has recently partnered with the Louisiana Economic Development FastStart program to create new virtual reality training modules. The two organizations donated this technology to Baton Rouge Community College, allowing students to train offsite and arrive at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge prepared to succeed in their careers.

Similarly, in 2017, recently retired Shell VP Rhoman Hardy saw an opportunity to leverage digital innovation to spark new growth and development at Shell’s Geismar facility. Hardy prompted the creation of a cross-discipline, innovation team to identify new technologies that make Shell’s processes more reliable and efficient. In 2019, the organization created full-time roles to explore, develop and test new digital developments to expedite manufacturing methods and scheduled maintenance.

Digitization also has the ability to unlock significant value with limited capital investments. This results in fewer raw materials needed and an increase in the number of manufactured goods. Although Louisiana is a petrochemical industry leader today, time and efficiency are key to remaining competitive in a rapidly changing global economy.

Globally, Shell is beginning to see the streamlining of its IT infrastructure, as well as a growing number of third-party applications that support and protect their various lines of business. In Louisiana, Shell facilities are prioritizing the implementation of third-party applications while simultaneously investing heavily in foundational engineering and data.

Specifically, Shell has announced a partnership with two IT companies to create intelligent engineering and manufactured data. They’ve already seen significant savings in project and maintenance planning by having this foundational data readily available. Similarly, ExxonMobil has deployed a global “data lake” that harnesses over six trillion individual data points from across its facilities. By applying advanced analytics to this data, analysts can unlock new ways for sites to run more efficiently and reliably, while potentially reducing emissions.

Digitization not only helps to streamline and modernize existing technologies, but it helps to create new ones — including those guiding the clean energy transition here in Louisiana. The current digitization trends are the latest iteration of the ever-changing landscape of Louisiana’s chemical industry, and can help Louisiana’s industry unlock the path to lower emissions by setting up the framework to track, analyze and reduce emissions.

As Louisiana’s petrochemical industry continues to evolve, digitization is key to optimizing production, reducing waste, supporting remote operations and unlocking new growth opportunities.

For more information, visit www.LCA.org or call (504) 558-1812.