CPChem’s $8.5B Golden Triangle Polymers facility enters startup phase in Orange, Texas

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company’s (CPChem) Golden Triangle Polymers facility in Orange, Texas, is entering its startup phase in 2026 following the completion of construction on the $8.5-billion integrated polymers complex.

The facility, a joint venture between CPChem (51%) and QatarEnergy (49%), includes a 2,080 KTA ethane cracker and two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units, positioning it as one of the largest integrated polymers facilities in the world once fully operational. CPChem serves as construction manager and will operate the facility after startup, with plant manager Chad Jennings, a 26-year industry veteran, leading the transition.

What is new with the facility?

CPChem recently onboarded its first class of 28 process operators for the facility, drawn primarily from the nine-county Golden Triangle region, signaling the project has moved from active construction into commissioning and pre-startup activities. Heavy haul module deliveries from fabrication yards around the world were completed by mid-2025, and CPChem has commissioned a new on-site rail yard to support ongoing logistics and operations. The company’s regional workforce and community investment includes a $400,000 Local First workforce development program, a $100,000 scholarship endowment at Lamar State College-Orange and $500,000 in community park improvements across Orange and Bridge City.

CPChem’s existing Orange plant has been part of the community since the 1950s.

What is expected for contractors?

For Gulf Coast contractors and service providers, the construction phase that supported roughly 4,500 workers at peak is winding down. Commissioning support, instrumentation and controls verification, reliability services and early-phase maintenance and turnaround relationships represent the next category of work at the site. The facility is projected to generate $50 billion in residual economic impact for the region over 20 years and support more than 500 permanent full-time positions once fully operational.