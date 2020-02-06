Cooling tower company’s innovative solutions speed up projects

With over 60 years of experience as an industry leader in all phases of cooling tower fabrication, including tower design, construction, repairs and upgrades, Star Cooling Towers has built a reputation as a trusted source of innovative solutions for its clients.

Star Cooling Towers designed, fabricated and constructed a fiberglass replacement for a two-cell cooling tower within 90 days of receipt of contract.

Founded in 1951 as a manufacturer of HVAC-packaged redwood cooling towers, Star Cooling Towers moved into the realm of industrial cooling tower service and repair in the 1960s, while also expanding its core operations of designing and constructing new, larger industrial cooling towers.

Its team's knowledge and experience in repair, combined with its innovations in industrial cooling tower design, have given Star Cooling Towers valuable insight into the shortcomings and strengths of almost any project size. Its methods of specific engineering and fabrication, in tandem with its extensive field experience, have evolved with technology through the 1970s and into the present.

The company has consistently challenged existing techniques and technologies to meet the specific and more demanding requirements for higher-efficiency, higher- performance cooling towers, earning it a reputation as a leader in the industry. Star Cooling Towers' services are tailored for clients in the power, refining, chemical processing and paper industries.

"We are constantly developing newer methods to serve the growing needs of the industry, and our efforts have led us to become a highly competitive, full-service engineering, design and repair contractor," said Jim Smith, owner of Star Cooling Towers. "Our emphasis on performance and low maintenance continues to give Star the edge in every project design. Our approach to project delivery allows us to begin work on any size of commercial or industrial project before most of our competitors."

Star Cooling Towers recently introduced its new Shield Maintenance Plan, designed to safeguard the efficiency and reliability of its clients' cooling towers.

Design and construction

Star Cooling Towers offers innovative designs using the latest cooling tower technologies, with an emphasis on durability and operation in heavy industrial settings, while also ensuring compliance with OSHA regulations.

Star Cooling Towers

The company offers its clients standard and 3-D AutoCAD designs for submittals, construction, fabrication and as-built drawings, as well as Risa 3-D finite element analysis for both wood and fiber-reinforced plastic structural designs. It also offers extended warranties, and its proficient field crews are experts in efficient field assembly.

Repair and retrofit

During the inspection phase, Star Cooling Towers' reconstruction specialists perform a comprehensive physical inspection of the client's cooling tower. Then, using advanced computer modeling, the as-built capability of the cooling tower, along with various predicted performance increases, are established. Finally, the specialists identify the optimum component integration for increased cooling capacity.

The company's complete, accurate computerized parts listings allow for quick, precise responses to customers' needs.

Design and visualization software enables Star Cooling Towers to design a structural retrofit that will meet project requirements for specified wind and seismic loads.

Emergency services

Star Cooling Towers' 24-hour emergency response services protect clients in the event of hurricanes, freezing weather, plant accidents, etc.

Cooling tower replacement components for all makes and models are readily available. If a replacement cooling tower is required, the company's extensive engineering and detailed designs combined with its state-of-the-art computer support systems will minimize downtime. Whether emergency repairs or accelerated cooling tower replacement is needed, clients can depend on Star Cooling Towers' seasoned field personnel to provide a service effort that is second-to-none in the industry.

Commitment to safety

At Star Cooling Towers, safety is the value that exceeds all others. The company is committed to an accident-free workplace. Its employees go beyond the "call of duty" to identify unsafe conditions and behaviors and intervene to correct them.

For instance, any Star Cooling Towers employee can feel comfortable walking up to the construction manager or CEO and reminding them to wear safety glasses. This type of behavior is not viewed as forward or overzealous; management values and rewards it.

Employee safety and doing things the right way take precedence over short-term production pressures, but production never suffers -- rather, it is enhanced due to the level of excellence developed within Star Cooling Towers' team.

Safety is an integral part of the company's operations. Star Cooling Towers has undergone myriad changes in its 60-plus years, responding to environmental factors and an evolving stream of regulatory requirements. Looking forward, the company hopes to continue its mission of providing clients with new, unique solutions to their cooling tower needs, developing cutting-edge technologies to better serve customers.

"Star will continue the tradition of cooling tower service well into the next decade, bringing innovative solutions to our clients with new technologies and techniques for increased cooling capacity and faster project delivery," Smith said.

For more information, visit www.starcoolingtowers.com or call (877) 232-8418.