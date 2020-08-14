Companies’ full integration now your winning combination

Repcon Inc. and Turnaround Welding Services (Repcon-TWS) have combined under President Josh Causey to offer turnkey project execution with fully integrated mechanical, piping and welding solutions. Repcon-TWS integration brings turnkey solutions for complete units, blocks of units or plant-wide shutdowns.

Repcon and TWS each have their own respective specialties, but also work together to deliver fully integrated mechanical, piping and welding services to your project.

This integration also leverages synergies by deploying Repcon-TWS mechanical and specialty piping and welding resources under one project management team and allows the team to provide these services under one agreement.

This integration means projects can now move more fluidly from start to finish, as project managers and field personnel work under the same leadership and support to get the job done.

Best of both worlds

Since 1983, Repcon has delivered complete turnaround and construction services to the industry by creating and continually improving a culture of safety, quality workmanship, lower costs and reduced downtime. As the first general mechanical contractor to achieve the "OSHA VPP Star Mobile Contractor" designation, safety is the cornerstone of its culture. Repcon's core value - "Mission First, People Always" - is what drives the company's success.

When a facility needs unmatched specialty welding and piping services, Turnaround Welding Services (TWS) applies its devotion to excellence, skill and professionalism to get the job done right the first time. Whether approaching a planned turnaround or an unplanned emergency, the company's world-class welders tackle each job with experience and innovation. They rig, fit, weld and deliver safe, cost-efficient projects that require anywhere from 10 to 250,000 man-hours. Whatever the job is, TWS rises to the occasion to fill customers' needs.

Culturally, the integration of Repcon- TWS has seen nothing but success. "There's complete alignment when it comes to culture," explained Causey. "We're more focused than ever on investing in people to set them up for success through training and one-on-one engagement with leadership."

"TWS has always had a strong reputation of executing projects at a high level. However, over the past two years, we have enhanced our focus on training, development and safety," added TWS Senior Vice President Clay LeBlanc. "We were eager to grow in those capacities, and it elevated us as a team."

Though TWS still does standalone work, clients can now experience the benefits of their combined partnership with Repcon in cases where general mechanical services, specialty welding and piping services are needed. Causey spoke of five recent projects the two companies have teamed up on, calling them "big wins" for Repcon-TWS and the clients they served.

"At each project site, we're bringing the industry's most talented resources for the given scope of work," said Causey. "The projects would not have gone as well without the level of piping and welding talent a specialty group like TWS brings. This is work that often becomes 'critical path' on a turnaround. Because we had the right resources and leadership on the project, our team kept it from becoming 'critical path' and extending the turnaround duration.

We were able to manage scope growth and absorb it within the original turnaround window." With Repcon-TWS fully integrated and accustomed to working together under one project management team, there is nothing to stand in the way of a project's seamless execution.

Teamed up to win

The Repcon-TWS collaborative strategy brings added value to clients in the form of shared commitment and ownership on projects. Everyone, from the company president to craftspeople, operates under one set of expectations and approaches each project with the same message in mind: "One Team, One Goal." Supplying the best craftspeople for the job and rewarding them for their efforts is what Repcon and TWS have always done, making these huge factors in their continued success.

Combining resources of both companies removes the complications and costly hurdles of multiple on-site management and off-site support teams. Repcon-TWS has demonstrated this strategy repeatedly for clients such as HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC), earning praise for their safety culture, efficient production and unified management team.

"Repcon is a strategic-alliance general contractor for HFC with strong alkylation (alky) unit experience," explained HFC Corporate Turnaround and Maintenance Leader Pam Sherman. "Repcon and TWS provided great safety performance, strong pre-turnaround planning prep and leadership throughout the whole process. They were team players."

"From a turnaround perspective, Repcon is well known for mechanical services, and TWS is highly regarded for piping, welding, heater work, etc.," said Causey. "The ability to bring both those groups of people to one event is, in our minds, taking the best supervision and craft resources to formulate a high-caliber, one-team approach to delivering a turnaround project."

A project delivered by an integrated team that experiences zero injuries and achieves outstanding production and industry-leading quality metrics -- completed within budget and on schedule -- is the goal every time. Producing these results consistently over a sustained period of time has created and continues to create longstanding partnerships with clients.

For more information, visit www.repcon.com or call (361) 289-6342, or visit www.tws-emcor.com or call (225) 686-7101.