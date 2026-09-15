bp Whiting refinery says labor negotiations ongoing, operations unaffected

bp's 440,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, said labor contract negotiations are underway.

Last week, bp had shared a video update, proposing "several pay-for-knowledge job progression models like those used at other bp refineries and within the refining industry."

The company said in a statement that discussions with United Steelworkers Local 7-1 were constructive and that the parties had agreed to meet again later this week.

What is on the table?

It added that it is proposing a six-year agreement, a 150-day industrial peace period before any future strike or lockout after contract expiration, and wage increases that would raise base pay rates by 13% over the first four years, with industry-pattern increases in the final two years.

The proposal also includes a $2,500 signing bonus in line with the national oil bargaining pattern and additional payments of $5,000 to $7,500 for employees in certain roles.

bp said there has been no impact to refinery operations from the labor dispute.