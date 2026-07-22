Union urges investors to pressure bp to end US Midwest refinery lockout

The union representing 800 workers at bp's Whiting, Indiana, refinery urged investors on Wednesday to pressure the British oil major to end its four-month-old lockout, arguing the dispute highlights broader governance, safety and environmental risks at the company.

The United Steelworkers cited concerns including bp's executive turnover and past safety incidents.

"We urge investors to engage with bp regarding these risks and to demand that bp end the lockout and negotiate a fair agreement with the union," the union said in a statement.

"... The lockout demonstrates a willingness to ignore the concerns of employees rather than resolve disputes through good-faith engagement."

bp locked out the workers at the Midwest's largest refinery on March 19, after the union rejected its "last, best and final" offer following months of stalled contract negotiations. bp says the lockout has not disrupted production.

"bp has a current proposal on the table that provides meaningful financial improvements, long-term certainty and opportunities for employees to advance in their careers," the company said in a statement.

bp said it has bargained in good faith and remains focused on reaching an agreement. The union says the dispute is over jobs, wages and plant safety. United Steelworkers said weak safety culture, tied in part to poor labor relations and morale problems, has led to past issues at bp-operated facilities and that similar issues could emerge at Whiting. bp’s Whiting refinery supplies roughly a quarter of the fuel used in the Great Lakes region — including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin — and plays an outsized role in pricing.