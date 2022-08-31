bp restarting Whiting, Indiana, refinery production units

(Reuters) bp has begun restarting production units at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, one week after the plant was idled by an electrical fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

bp plans to restore motor fuel production from the Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, to least a partial level by Sunday, the sources said.

In an earlier report, repair crews have made significant progress on restoring the refinery's boilers to operation, the sources said.

"The team is working diligently to bring back refinery operations in the coming days," bp spokesperson Christina Audisho said in an emailed statement.