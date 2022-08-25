Electrical fire causes refinery shutdown

(Reuters) bp said on it has shut some of its units affected by an electrical fire at its 430,000 barrel-per-day Whiting refinery in Indiana.

The fire has been extinguished and it is determining when the affected units will be restarted, the company said in an emailed response.

No one was injured and there were no known impacts outside the refinery, it added.

The Whiting Refinery is an oil refinery located on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan and the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal and operated by bp. The facility is primarily located in Whiting, Indiana, USA, though portions of the 1,400 acres complex span into the neighboring cities of Hammond and East Chicago.

The refinery was established in 1889 by Standard Oil of Indiana. It is the sixth largest refinery in the US and has a capacity of more than 400,000 barrels per day (64,000 m3/d) of crude oil.