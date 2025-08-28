bp refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is back to normal operations

(Reuters) bp's 440,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is back to operating at normal rates after taking multiple units offline due to a severe thunderstorm last week.

Operations at the Whiting refinery were affected due to flooding after a thunderstorm swept through the region.

bp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, produces a wide range of liquid fuels, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The outage triggered a sharp increase in gasoline prices in Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.