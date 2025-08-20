Flooding slows operations at bp Whiting refinery

(Reuters) bp said operations at its 440,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, were affected due to flooding caused by a severe thunderstorm overnight.

bp did not say which units at the refinery, the largest in the U.S .Midwest, were impacted and whether production was affected.

"The Whiting refinery's operations were impacted by the significant thunderstorms overnight in Northwest Indiana that led to flooding and severe conditions in the surrounding neighborhoods," the company said. "Materials are being burned in the flares to maintain safe operations."

Multiple units at the Whiting refinery were shut early on Tuesday morning due to flooding, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Tuesday. The units affected include the 115,000-bpd and the 80,000-bpd fluid catalytic cracker unit, the 115,000-bpd and the 70,000-bpd crude distillation unit, the 60,325-bpd vacuum distillation unit, the 24,300-bpd hydrotreater, the 55,500-bpd diesel hydrotreater, the 100,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater, and the 85,000-bpd naphtha hydrotreater.

Response and operations crews were on-site to manage impacts from the storms, BP said.

The Whiting refinery produces a wide range of liquid fuels, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.