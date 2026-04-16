Australia refinery fire worsens fuel supply crunch amid Iran war

A fire at the largest of Australia's two oil refineries has hit petrol production, company and government officials said on this week, just as the nation faces pressure to shore up fuel security with the Iran war disrupting global supply.

State fire authorities said the blaze, which broke out at a 120,000 barrels-per-day refinery run by Viva Energy on Wednesday night, had been brought "under control" at noon (0200 GMT) on Thursday.

× AUSTRALIA REFINERY FIRE IMPACT Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Refinery Fire Disrupts Output A fire at Viva Energy’s 120,000 barrels-per-day refinery, Australia’s largest of two oil refineries, disrupted petrol and aviation gasoline production. The blaze affected operations at two refinery units, while jet fuel and diesel continued at reduced safety rates. No injuries were reported, and the full extent of damage remained unclear. Fuel Security Pressure Intensifies The incident adds pressure to Australia’s fuel system at a time when the country relies on imports for roughly 80% of its fuel needs. Viva’s refinery supplies more than half of Victoria’s fuel demand and around one-tenth of total national demand, making any prolonged outage strategically significant amid disruption linked to the Iran war. Economic and Policy Fallout Officials and analysts warned the outage could contribute to fuel price increases, especially as panic buying has already lifted demand in some regions. The government is pursuing supply talks with Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, while earlier support measures included halving fuel excise, suspending the heavy road user charge for three months, and underwriting part of fuel purchases by refiners and suppliers.

The fire came at a bad time for Australia as it depends on imports for 80% of its fuel needs and has been racing to replace supply disrupted by the Middle East conflict, which has driven up energy prices worldwide.

"This is not a positive development, but obviously there's a long way to go in terms of working out just what the impact is," Energy Minister Chris Bowen told Channel Nine.

Viva Energy's refinery supplies over half of the fuel in Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, and a tenth of the country's total demand.

The company said it expects output of petrol and aviation gasoline will be affected, but it will meet fuel demand through imports.

The plant is still producing jet fuel and diesel but at reduced levels for safety reasons, Bowen said.

“I would expect we'd see a price hike depending on the scale of the damage, and secondly, it reinforces the challenges we have in terms of sovereign and resilient capabilities here,” Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst John Coyne said.

The incident comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to discuss securing fuel supplies with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, following similar trips to Singapore and Brunei.

Malaysia and Brunei, which produce crude oil and refined products, could increase production but only to a certain degree, Coyne said.

No injuries have been reported from the fire at the refinery located about an hour's drive from Melbourne. The cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

In the nearly seven weeks since the war began, supply fears have stoked panic buying, doubling demand for fuel in some areas, despite assurances from the government the market is well supplied.

Last month, Albanese announced temporary relief measures, including halving the fuel excise and suspending the heavy road user charge for three months to help households cope with a surge in costs driven by the Iran war.

"It's going to be a very bumpy and expensive few months,” said Tennant Reed, climate change and energy director at Australian Industry Group.

In March, the government committed to underwriting a portion of fuel purchases by refiners and suppliers.

"We'll continue to work with the company to do what we can to make sure that anything that is offline is brought online as soon as possible," Albanese said at a media conference in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya.

Reed said the government could go to market to secure more supply to make up for any loss of production at Viva's plant, but it would still take weeks for the cargoes to arrive.

Viva Energy CEO Scott Wyatt told reporters the primary focus was to completely put out the fire that hit operations at two units at the refinery before assessing damage and safely restoring production.

"All the other units are still operating and still in production but they are at minimum rates to maintain safety across the site," he said.

"We'll only start increasing production again once we're confident that we can do that safely."

Viva's shares were on a trading halt pending an update on the impact of the fire.