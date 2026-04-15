Massive fire breaks out at one of only two oil refineries in Australia

A large blaze has erupted at the Corio oil refinery in Geelong, Australia, 480 miles southwest of Sydney.

The Vic Emergency website confirmed the blaze broke out just after midnight and was out of control.

The Viva Energy-run facility is one of only two working oil refineries in Australia, and employs more than 1,100 workers.

It supplies 50% of Victoria's fuel and 10% of Australia's, putting out 120,000 barrels of oil a day.

The refinery also makes hydrocarbon solvents, marine fuel oil, low aromatic fuel, avgas, bitumen and high-quality plastic feedstock used to create food packaging, medical equipment and polymer banknotes.

× There is a large fire at the Geelong Viva Energy refinery, this is one of only 2 operational refineries in Australia.



Video courtesy of Community Pete via Facebook #auspol #springst pic.twitter.com/kJKMVvlxbF — JAKE FLAGPIES23 🏆🖤🤍 (@IncrediblyBozza) April 15, 2026

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