Apache Industrial Holdings CEO Stephen Hillier discusses future goals

Stephen Hillier has recently taken the reins as Apache Industrial Holdings' CEO. Hillier stepped into this role with 20 years in sales leadership, operations and general management experience.

He has led multi-million and multi-billion dollar businesses in engineering, construction, manufacturing/O&M, industrial solutions and services sectors. He most recently served as Worley's president of Americas central.

"I've always built my career on open communication," Hillier explained. "For a leader to be transparent in [his or her] leadership style and have [open] communication is extremely important, especially as you're coming into a new organization."

Just weeks into his new role, Hillier held listening sessions and visited key leaders at several Apache locations. His goals include expanding Apache's industrial services, starting more sustainability projects and stepping into the commercial side of the business in North America.

"You're not successful as a leader unless your team is successful," Hillier said.

Hillier started his career in Canada as a first-year ironworker and worked his way up into various leadership roles. He has resided in Houston since 2014.