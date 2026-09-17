Air Products wins contract to supply industrial gases for major U.S. semiconductor expansion

Air Products announced it has signed a long-term agreement with one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers to supply high-purity industrial gases and related infrastructure to support the customer's plant and production expansion plans in the United States.

This is the second semiconductor manufacturing supply win Air Products has recently announced with a combined investment of more than $900 million overall for the two projects.

Air Products investments

Air Products will invest approximately $250 million in Arizona to build, own and operate new gas supply infrastructure for the customer's semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging operations. The investment includes PRISM® hydrogen generation units, carbon dioxide purification units, bulk gas systems for helium, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide, and associated storage, purification, analytical equipment and pipeline infrastructure. Supply is targeted to come online in phases.

"This investment further reinforces Air Products' role as a trusted supplier and reflects our commitment to grow with our customers globally. It also underscores our world-class performance in safety, reliability and operational excellence, which are critical to meeting the increasingly demanding requirements of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The long-term win in the U.S. strengthens our established global relationship with this strategic and important customer," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas, Helium and Rare Gases.