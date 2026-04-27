Air Products to build new air separation unit in Florida

Air Products announced plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in the City of Cocoa, Florida, 52 miles west of Orlando.

The ASU will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon. The plant is targeted to be on stream in the second half of 2028.

× Key points on Air Products’ Florida air separation unit Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Development Air Products is constructing a new air separation unit (ASU) in Florida to supply industrial gases, expanding its production footprint in the southeastern United States. Operational Capability The facility will produce key gases such as oxygen and nitrogen, supporting manufacturing, refining and other industrial processes with reliable, on-site supply. Strategic Impact The investment strengthens Air Products’ regional supply network, improving distribution efficiency while supporting long-term industrial growth and energy-related demand in the region.

"The facility's ideal location will provide a clear opportunity to further enhance our support for space launch providers in Florida," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas, Helium and Rare Gases.

All three products—liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon—will also be available for the regional merchant market for industries including metals processing and fabrication, medical and chemical.

Air Products has operated an ASU in Florida for over three decades in Orlando, supporting the local economy with medical and industrial gases. This new ASU will further enhance the company's regional coverage.

In total, Air Products has approximately 70 ASUs across the United States.