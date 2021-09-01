The Talent Pipeline

Q: What are your responsibilities?

Jenna Ly, Senior Process Engineer, Braskem

A: I am a senior process engineer at Braskem's UTEC® plant in La Porte, Texas, where we produce ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene. My responsibilities consist of supporting plant optimization, process improvements including capital and noncapital projects, and plant reliability efforts. Additionally, my role involves various aspects of process safety such as lead/engineering support for root cause analysis, process hazard analysis (PHA), and the development of action plans and resolution of PHA action items to ensure ongoing optimization of the process while adhering to Braskem's high safety standards.

Q: What led to your position, and what education does it require?

A: I am the first in my family to obtain a college degree since moving to the U.S. from Vietnam. Even though my parents did not attend college, they have always emphasized the importance of education, which led me to pursue my degree. Because of my interest in the STEM field, I naturally gravitated toward math and science courses, which led me to pursue a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering with minors in chemistry and petroleum engineering.

Q: What are the most challenging aspects of your position?

A: The most challenging aspect of my position is the ability to communicate and present the highly technical subjects in process engineering to a multi-disciplined audience with different technical backgrounds. The way I overcome this challenge is by staying humble, practicing active listening skills and reaching out to subject matter experts in other disciplines to enhance my technical knowledge in other areas, which enables me to be clear and concise on technical issues.

Q: What has been your proudest achievement in your role so far?

A: I have been with Braskem for almost three years, and one of my proudest achievements so far is that in less than a year I was able to help the company save more than $3 million by implementing multiple projects such as a moisture analyzer installation, centrifuge seals reconfiguration, regeneration skid improvement and hexane recovery projects.

I was able to do so by working with others from multi-discipline teams at Braskem, which led me to gain their trust and respect.

Q: What has surprised you the most about your job?

A: The company's adaptability, innovation, pioneering approach and commitment to sustainability have always been what surprised me about Braskem. Not only has Braskem been on the frontiers of developing a circular economy, but the company has also followed through on its commitment by developing the first bioplastics. I am proud to be a part of the team.

Q: What do you enjoy about your role?

A: I enjoy going to work every day because I know that I am part of a Braskem team made up of high-caliber people. I get to learn and share ideas while being able to approach anyone in the organization, from colleagues to leadership, without hesitation.

The diversity and inclusion initiative at Braskem allows me to be myself and be included as a part of the team. Braskem is extremely good about developing its team members and empowering them to make decisions, while providing ample opportunities to excel in any career path that an individual wants to pursue. This allows me to continue pursuing the career path I enjoy. I am glad I can share my experience at Braskem with others.