Woven Metal Products’ woven together program recognized for excellence in strategic communications with Gold MarCom Award

Woven Metal Products (WMP) was recently named a 2025 MarCom Awards Gold Winner for Strategic Communications / Corporate Social Responsibility for its community engagement program, Woven Together.

This international creative competition for marketing and communications professionals is expected to have over 6,000 entries this year from throughout the United States, Canada and 41 other countries.

“When we launched Woven Together in 2022, we wanted to raise awareness and promote skilled trade careers,” said Heather Bennett, chief strategy officer for WMP and creator of the Woven Together program. “It’s been rewarding to watch our program grow and reach hundreds of students, showing them the value and possibilities in fabrication and manufacturing.”

The Woven Together program is focused on investing in the communities where WMP’s team members live and work by helping others grow their trade skills. The program includes:

The Spark for the Future scholarship for local Houston-area students pursuing education in metal welding and related metal-working specializations, as well as student visits On-site visits to WMP’s fabrication facility, introducing students and educators to a world-class shop and demonstrating future career possibilities in welding and fabrication Curriculum advisement and guidance by WMP’s leadership team at local schools for welding instruction Monetary support for local nonprofit organizations, educational programs and schools that are focused on helping community members reach their full potential

Judges for the MarCom Awards are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video and Strategic Communications.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most respected creative competitions in the world and is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP), a 30-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.