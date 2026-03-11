Woven Metal Products honored with AWS Excellence in Welding Award at FABTECH

At the FABTECH metal manufacturing conference, Woven Metal Products (WMP) was named the winner of the American Welding Society (AWS) Excellence in Welding Award in the Small Business Category.

Presented by WEMCO, an AWS affiliate, this prestigious award recognizes WMP’s efforts in elevating the image of welding and bolstering the industry. Nominated by industry peers, award winners across nine categories are chosen by the Excellence in Welding Committee.

“We are honored to receive this AWS recognition for welding excellence,” said Russell Hillenburg, president / CEO of Woven Metal Products. “This award reflects our team’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of welding excellence and building a stronger future for the industry.”

A premier custom fabrication facility, WMP serves some of the biggest names across multiple industries and has a long history in welding excellence. WMP has more than five decades worth of certified welding procedures, all with procedure qualification records (PQRs) that have been tested to the highest standards.

Featuring a state-of-the-art facility, WMP is set up for welding success, with over 50 mobile welding workstations and advanced robotic welding systems. The company’s welders are trained in gas metal arc welding (GMAW/MIG) and gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW/TIG) and receive cross-training opportunities on the job.

Beyond technical excellence, WMP champions future workforce development through its Woven Together community engagement program, launched in 2022.

This initiative, including the annual Spark for the Future Scholarship, has introduced more than 250 students to careers in welding and fabrication, fostering the next generation of skilled tradespeople.