WJTA 2022: Advancing safety, technology in industrial cleaning

If you are providing industrial cleaning services or specifying contract cleaning with-in your facility, you know the importance of safety and technology in this evolving industry.

The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) Conference & Expo is the perfect opportunity to strengthen your connections with industry leaders and see the newest equipment options.

One of the highlights of the 2022 conference is a new panel discussion on current challenges for contractors and asset owners. James Bergeron of Marathon Petroleum, Mike Fipps of Dow Chemical, Jimmy Peck of MPW and Bill Shaw of Evergreen North America will discuss issues from workforce to supply chains and much more in this discussion moderated by Kerry Siggins of StoneAge.

Another exciting addition to the 2022 program is the daylong Vacuum Technology Short Course. The short course is modeled on the association’s popular waterjet technology basics and beyond, which was presented virtually in 2022. The new vacuum technology short course provides outstanding practical and theoretical knowledge and coincides with the newly launched WJTA training and certification program for vacuum operators.

General education continues with sessions offering practical insights for attendees with topics including pump maintenance and troubleshooting, data from computerized exchanger cleaning equipment, line moleing safety, safety considerations with automated equipment, use of jetting charts, diesel engine emissions and much more.

The conference also includes an update to the popular asset owner sessions. Asset owners — including professionals from chemical, power, pulp and paper, and many other industries — are truly the end users of high-pressure technology. Given the importance of industrial cleaning on plant down- time and production, as well as the potential hazards of cleaning operations, it is critical for asset owners to stay active and informed. Topics include the importance of preplanning, what data make sense to collect, a case study about on-line cleaning, and producing more product and profit.

In addition to education, live demonstrations are a unique part of the 2022 WJTA Conference & Expo. Attendees can see some of the newest high-pressure pumps, controls, automation and manual tooling, and more in operation and at pressure, while also observing safety devices and best practices.

WJTA attendees can also evaluate the latest systems in the exhibit hall, where many leading manufacturers will display heavy equipment and hands-on robotics. Expert representatives from vendors and contractors can answer questions and provide insight on specific applications. A growing application of waterjet technology is concrete demolition, and the conference and expo includes several leading OEMs and sessions dedicated to hydrodemolition, in addition to applications such as cleaning, cutting and surface preparation.

With a powerful educational program and advances by manufacturers and contractors on display, the 2022 WJTA Conference & Expo represents an outstanding opportunity to connect with peers, explore the industry’s newest products, and most importantly, to advance safety and technology within the industry.

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.wjtaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.