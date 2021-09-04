WJTA 2021: Advancing safety and technology in industrial cleaning

The WaterJet Technology Association's (WJTA's) mission focuses on "advancing safety and technology in industry," and the upcoming 2021 WJTA Conference & Expo offers attendees an opportunity to be a part of the movement toward safer, more efficient waterjetting and industrial vacuuming through automation, best practices, training and workforce development.

Automation, advanced PPE and improved manual cleaning tools make the job less hazardous, and WJTA attendees can evaluate the latest systems hands-on in the exhibit hall. Expert representatives from vendors and contractors can answer questions and provide insight on specific applications. A growing application of waterjet technology is concrete demolition, and the 2021 WJTA Conference & Expo includes several leading OEMs and sessions dedicated to hydrodemolition, in addition to applications such as cleaning, cutting and surface preparation.

The 2021 conference's educational program builds on the well-received updates made in 2019. The event begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with the pre-conference Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond Short Course, a popular program offered every two years. The short course is chaired by Colorado School of Mines professor Hugh Miller, Ph.D., and features a distinguished faculty of presenters from industry and academia covering fundamentals of waterjet technology, equipment and applications, along with focused treatment of advanced topics including surface prep, automation and cold cutting.

Educational sessions continue Oct. 27 and 28, with a program of boot camp sessions offering practical insights for all attendees with topics including pump maintenance and troubleshooting, data from computerized exchanger cleaning equipment, vacuum truck safety, safety considerations with automated equipment, use of jetting charts, diesel engine emissions and much more.

The conference also includes an update to the popular Asset Owner Session Track introduced in 2019. Asset owners - representatives from facilities where waterjetting and vacuuming contract services are performed - are truly the end users of high-pressure technology. Given the importance of industrial cleaning on plant downtime and production, as well as the potential hazards of cleaning operations, it is critical for asset owners to stay active and informed. In 2021, these sessions include topics such as the importance of preplanning, what data make sense to collect, a case study on on-line cleaning, and water-jetting impact - produce more product and profit.

Additional educational opportunities include presentations of research and white papers and a new panel discussion on factors in the successful use of third-party labor providers.

Outdoor live demonstrations are another unique aspect of the WJTA Conference & Expo. Attendees can see some of the newest high-pressure pumps, controls, automation and manual tooling, and more in operation and at pressure, while also observing safety devices and best practices.

With a powerful educational program and advances by manufacturers and contractors on display, the 2021 WJTA Conference & Expo represents an outstanding opportunity to connect with peers, explore the industry's newest products, and most importantly, to help advance safety and technology within the industry.

For more information, visit www.wjtaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.