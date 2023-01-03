What keeps plant managers up at night? Part V

The importance of maintaining and improving electrical systems at plants and facilities is greater now than ever before.

Whether dealing with production lines, logistics, new construction or even adding charging stations or solar power at your site, electrical systems are likely to play a huge role, both now and in the future.

North American ContractorLink (ContractorLink) solves a common frustration among buyers of industrial maintenance services by streamlining the process of finding the best contractor to support one's needs - one with a good safety record, skilled workers and who gets the job done right and on time.

Pat Stewart is a customer solutions advisor for ContractorLink who has over 38 years of experience developing connections and providing solutions in the electrical trade industry. He is proficient at navigating the technical space and evaluating subcontractors; he shared his perspective with us.

"Everything these days has a digital or technical component," Stewart began, "and technology can be unreliable. If something like a control panel or a line goes down, it can result in a complete shutdown until it is fixed."

Stewart cautioned that plants and facilities are walking a fine line with their electrical maintenance and improvements. "Many plants do not keep their switchgear and lines maintained, which raises the risk of an unplanned shutdown," he said.

He explained there are many sub-categories that fall under electrical, and each scope has dedicated contractors with workers who maintain specific training and certifications.

Stewart sees the biggest challenge facing plant managers is finding qualified contractors who have the specialized skills and training to get the job done efficiently and safely.

"You could end up with a contractor who is not trained correctly, and suddenly you've opened yourself up to liability later if there is an incident," said Stewart. "If your electrical systems have not been properly maintained or if the contractor didn't have proper certifications, you're potentially violating regulations or local codes, not to mention possible terms of your insurance."

"ContractorLink partners with a national network of highly skilled contractors who can handle any type of project," Stewart pointed out. "Since they are local to your area, they can expedite the permit process with regulators."

Looking to the future, emerging technologies are becoming more and more prevalent. Solar power and battery storage are major ways for facilities to save energy costs in the long run. Stewart added, "EVs are already showing up as both facility vehicles as well as workers' personal vehicles.

"Our contractors can perform initial assessments, oftentimes free of charge to help identify the best solutions for your facility," he said. "They provide recommendations for needed maintenance, or a discussion about upgrades to your facility such as adding solar units or EV charging stations.

ContractorLink makes it easier to access qualified and highly skilled contractors tailored to a company's specific scope of work. For a better way to source electrical services, as well as any other industrial maintenance and construction needs, contact the advisors today.

