What is micro-dredging? Premier provider explains benefits

Micro-dredging consists of using robotics to remove sludge from industrial water tanks while the tanks remain in service. Unlike traditional methods like using vacuum trucks or divers, micro-dredging allows the tank to continue operating and does not require manned entry into the tank, which of course comes with substantial safety benefits.

Sciphyn Inc. file image

"At Sciphyn, we take pride in the fact that we are industry leaders when it comes to increasing safety and reducing liability," said President and CEO Joe Leist. "We accomplish this using a three-pronged approach: drastically reducing the danger of confined-space entry, eliminating a fast-paced work environment and decreasing the total number of man-hours required to complete the job. Ninety-five percent of our jobs can be completed without any manned entry into the tank, which eliminates the need for a confined- space entry. Of the 5 percent of jobs that do require manned entry, it is simply to deploy the robot.

"Fast-paced work environments are the leading cause of workplace accidents like slips, trips and falls. Since our solutions don't require the tanks to be taken out of service, we don't need to work around the clock and can be much more efficient with our work hours. Another safety benefit inherent to our services is that our robots don't experience fatigue. Although our jobs typically take a longer number of days than traditional methods, we typically use only about half the man-hours."

Sciphyn is able to offer its services with no facility downtime, which means no loss of productivity for customers. In addition, any scheduled outages or turnarounds can be focused solely on tank maintenance and repairs rather than cleaning, so the time and resources can be allocated as efficiently as possible. "Our process does not create turbidity, and we only return water of equal or better quality into the system," Leist explained. "Time and resources aren't the only things that we can save for our customers. Our process is designed to return water back to the tank once it has been cleaned, effectively eliminating the need to drain and refill the tank and preserving any chemicals that are already present in the water. This closed-loop approach allows the water to be cleaned and returned to the system with minimal waste or replacement costs."

Sciphyn serves a variety of different industries, including steel, nuclear power, chemical production, refineries, paper and pulp mills, food processing, automotive manufacturing and retail distribution. "Our ideal customer is any facility that utilizes water tanks that are crucial to their processes and, if taken out of service for cleaning or inspection, would result in loss of productivity," Leist said. "That being said, we can also clean and inspect tanks that are not currently in service. Our technology allows our customers to complete the inspection and cleaning of their tanks without taking them out of service so they can use their scheduled turnarounds strictly for repairs and maintenance, thus saving them time and money. In addition, regular cleaning using our robotic services can lead to reduced maintenance and repair costs over time.

"Our brand and identity are unique, as are the solutions we provide."

