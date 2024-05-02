Value-engineering VRUs without compromising quality

Adam Simon didn’t plan to be an engineering designer.

From left, RAW Combustion President Adam Simon and Robert Lasser, VP of Business Development with WMP, at an industry tradeshow.

But today, as president and owner of RAW Combustion, a Leander, Texas, company that designs and fabricates vapor recovery units (VRUs), vapor combustion units, flares and custody transfer skids, that’s exactly what he’s doing. After getting his start in the oil fields in pump design, he ended up working for a supermajor oil company doing EPA work with VRUs, where he gained essential mechanical and design experience.

Eventually, he ventured out on his own, creating RAW Combustion to serve the upstream and midstream O&G, refining and petrochemical and wastewater management industries with his VRU design expertise.

"In general, the oil and gas industry has stayed pretty stagnant, and my goal is to shake it all up," Simon said. "I want to have the best product while setting the EPA standard for the market."

WMP brings needed partnership attitude and collaboration

WMP's vanes utilize both high efficiency blade spacings and a top custom perforated flow distributor. This design activates the entire vane mist eliminator's available surface area much more evenly.

That’s when Woven Metal Products (WMP) came into the picture. Simon knew what he wanted for his advanced VRU design, but he needed a partner who could help him bring his idea to life on the inside with high-efficiency vane internals.

"I didn’t know much about vane packs or internals, and I needed an expert partner who understood the industry and what I was trying to do," he said.

WMP’s sales team helped Simon engineer the vane pack and internals for his design. While value engineering was important, he wanted to make sure performance remained the top priority. The vane-mist eliminator combination they co-created maximizes inlet scrubber efficiency, while minimizing contamination of the gas compressor.

He said the WMP team’s partnership attitude has made all the difference. "WMP worked with us to create a product that wasn’t necessarily typical. Their versatility is unmatched."

RAW Combustion's Paramount Series VRU applies industry leading design from the world's third largest compressor manufacturer to gas compression in the U.S.

Results, and what’s next

RAW Combustion is excelling in the VRU market, outperforming competitors with its Paramount Series product that is 40% more efficient in terms of flow meter volume and value to the customer, Simon said.

Simon aspires to expand his company in the future, aiming to increase bulk orders from WMP for a larger inventory on the shelves.

"I wouldn’t work with any other partner," Simon said. "Value, loyalty and respect is what I feel every time I call WMP."

