Unlocking opportunities: 2025 WJTA Conference & Expo

From innovations in technology to advancements in safety, the O&G industry continues to evolve.

Staying ahead requires collaboration, knowledge sharing and hands on experience with the latest solutions. Professionals looking to strengthen their network, discover new technologies or gain expert insights will find a premier gathering in the field to be the ideal place.

Plan now to participate in the 2025 WJTA Conference & Expo, November 5-7, in New Orleans. After shifting to a biennial schedule in 2023, this year’s event is a key opportunity for industry leaders, innovators and professionals to connect, showcase technologies and stay ahead of industry advancements.

WJTA 2025 kicks off with a pre-conference technical program, followed by exhibits, live demos and educational sessions. Exhibit space and sponsorships are available, including outdoor live demonstrations where equipment can be operated for attendees to observe. The conference and expo attracts a focused audience of senior decision-makers, helping companies build brand presence and grow their networks.

"The WJTA Conference & Expo brings together high-level representatives from contractors, asset owners, manufacturers, training organizations and staffing providers," said WJTA Association Manager Peter Wright. "The event focuses on safety and technology, offering improved and repeatable cleaning outcomes. Attendees can expand their networks and discuss common challenges such as workforce retention and supply chain disruption."

The event also features a strong educational program, including Boot Camp sessions with educational presentations on waterjetting, vacuum loading, industrial cleaning safety and business trends. Participants can present original research or case studies for review, with the proceedings serving as an important industry reference.

WJTA members are invited to submit candidates for the 2025 WJTA Awards, recognizing individuals, companies or organizations that have made a significant impact on the industry. Award recipients will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, November 6.

The Distinguished Pioneer Award honors contributions to the waterjet, vacuum and industrial cleaning industries and dedication to WJTA’s mission. The Service Award recognizes significant contributions of time and talent to improving the industry or WJTA. The Technology Award highlights innovations in engineering, manufacturing and patents. The Safety Award acknowledges advancements that enhance safety in waterjet, vacuum and industrial cleaning operations.

WJTA connects professionals across manufacturing, contracting, research and regulatory sectors to advance safety, technology and best practices. Through education, networking and collaboration, WJTA fosters innovation, sets industry standards and unites experts worldwide.

For more information, visit wjta.org or contact Peter Wright at wrightp@wjta.org.