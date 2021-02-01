Turner Industries brings innovation to Shell

Turner Industries has been responding to its clients' needs with an innovative strategy, combining contract efficiencies and proprietary technology. A recent example is Turner's work with Shell, where approximately 350 scaffold, insulation and paint personnel are providing soft craft services to several Shell sites.

Turner Industries is providing soft craft services to several Shell sites, including the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex.

On top of being a proven leader in management systems and personnel, Turner has implemented its latest technology, a scaffold tracking application, in its work with Shell. The app -- a module within the Turner Tablet suite of custom programs built to increase efficiency, safety and reporting accuracy -- is a frontline tool that captures scaffold tag information at the location of the scaffolds. Using barcodes placed on tag holders, previously paper-based build tickets are entered into a digital scaffold tracking system, and the locations of the scaffolds and their individual pieces are captured and stored within the system. Managers use GPS-enabled maps to locate the scaffolding without the need to take walking tours of entire facilities.

The app allows users to track cost and time for each and every scaffold on-site. Both contractor and client will know what's being built, where it's built, how long it's been there and what it's costing, all through the app.

