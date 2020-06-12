Quality process versus inspection - the discussion is not esoteric. Until now, the critical hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation market was serviced by chance rather than by design, primarily via inspection regimens.

J2 Resources improves compliance with a comprehensive supply chain process. Finding defects through inspection is not adequate, but eliminating defects through J2's process ensures security of availability and minimizes risk.

J2's unique purchase product specifications go well beyond ASTM guidelines in multiple product categories, including unique colors. The company starts at the melt, which is why its residuals are significantly lower than standards require. Then, J2 qualifies the product through detailed and stringent first-article protocols and follows up with ongoing verification protocols. Although positive material identification is no longer significant, the company offers the service through objective third parties for additional peace of mind.

In the battle of the forms, J2 is once again the leader of the pack. Custom compliance templates were developed by arguably the foremost service technicians in the pipe, valves and fittings industry. Each heat number is documented for adherence to applicable standards. J2 provides the fastest response, best documentation and the ability to complete the package as your needs are realized. It is not an exaggeration to say that working with J2 on HF is like having Tom Brady under center.

J2 maintains a large inventory of flanges, forged fittings and valves in stock from manufacturers you know and trust. The company's category manager, Austin Steinhauser, is widely recognized as a top resource in critical circumstances. Tireless and resourceful, when time is of the essence, J2 comes through.

The low residual elements (REs) conundrum can be described as a highly diluted niche market. Due to relatively short lifecycles, demand is consistent yet extremely small in scale. Whereas carbon steel may be considered a Model T, low-RE carbon steel is more akin to a Duesenberg.

Technology remains the enemy of low- RE steel. When the specification was designed in 1942, steel was made in open-hearth furnaces. Today, scrap is often the primary source of raw material. J2 begins the supply chain by understanding the melt process of raw material suppliers. Subsequently, J2 evaluates small-lot production capabilities with a keen focus on traceability. Next comes the verification of process and quality control. J2's process culminates in independent third-party lab testing of every heat. Its melt-to-installation approach offers the best hope of achieving critical mass in low-RE availability for all your various needs.

In-house machining capabilities allow J2 to reduce stock keeping units on hand and improve economies of scale on the manufacturing front. For consumers, this means material is in stock and can be delivered in your timeframe. A culture of service and flexibility permeates every aspect of J2's operations. J2 has the right items on hand, with full documentation and 24/7 responsiveness.

Whether you are planning to minimize costs or reacting in the field to finish on time, J2 is your best resource to finish an HF turnaround under budget.

