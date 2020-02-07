Thurmalox® temperature-indicating coatings have myriad uses

A line of protective coatings that provide a visual warning that a pipe, vessel, reactor, transfer line or similar equipment is overheating due to failure of refractory linings or the bypassing of hot gasses is now available from Dampney Co. Inc.

Dampney Co. Inc.'s Thurmalox® 884 series of temperature-indicating coatings.

Dampney's Thurmalox® 884 series line of temperature-indicating coatings allows for a range of temperatures and colors, which help to identify hot spots on refractory-lined equipment, insulated equipment and process vessels.

Thurmalox 884 also has uses in the heat treating and OEM industries, where an indicator is required as part of a heating or curing process.

The temperature-indicating coatings are very sharp and easily seen, featuring irreversible color change with one- and two-step color change options. They are suited for shop or field applications and are available in standard 884 and low-VOC 884C formulations. They are acceptable for use on ferrous and nonferrous metals and can be recoated after repairs.

The coatings are applied over suitable inorganic zinc-rich primers, heat-resistant primers or existing coated surfaces. They are applied by brush, roller, or conventional or airless spray methods.

The Thurmalox 884 line also contains no heavy metals. The low-VOC 884C formulation complies with both the South Coast Air Quality Management District's Rule 1113 as a color-indicating safety coating and with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's Definition 8-3-301 as a temperature-indicating safety coating.

Dampney manufactures a wide range of heat-resistant coatings for the refining, chemical processing, power generation, steel processing, mining and OEM industries. Typical applications include the protection of insulated and uninsulated metals exposed to extreme temperatures and corrosion.

Another of Dampney's product lines, the Thurmalox 260 TIC series of coatings change color at predetermined temperatures to provide a visual warning that an interior lining system has failed and indicate where corrective action is required.

Featuring a high degree of color stability, changes occur at intervals from 25 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, depending upon formulation, and coatings are available in colors that change permanently at predetermined increasing temperatures from 400 degrees Fahrenheit to 650 degrees Fahrenheit.

Self-priming and VOC-compliant, Thurmalox 260 TIC coatings are available in yellow, blue, red and violet colors, which exhibit sharp, easy-to-discern color changes. This line provides corrosion resistance, good weathering and UV stability.

Additional Dampney product lines include Apexior protective coatings for water-side corrosion prevention in steamgenerating equipment and auxiliaries; Dymacryl water-repellent masonry stains for concrete and masonry services; Elastoid elastomeric rubber coatings; Endcor corrosion- resistant coatings for general industrial maintenance; and Epodur epoxy coatings for long-term, heavy-duty protection in aggressive chemical, industrial and marine environments.

Dampney is the only manufacturer with a VOC-compliant range of temperature-indicating products used to identify hot spots and/or process overheating of insulated and refractory-lined equipment.

The company supports the leading technical and trade associations serving the protective coating and paint industries as a member of the National Paint and Coatings Association, NACE and Steel Structures Painting Council.

Since 1917, Dampney has designed, developed, manufactured and distributed engineered coating systems for specialized applications. Today, Dampney is a world-class leader supplying high-performance, high-temperature solutions throughout the world.

For more information, visit www.dampney.com or call (800) 537-7023.