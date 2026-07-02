The power of one: Streamlining maintenance with turnkey solutions

Expand Conco’s Aqua Rover® Large Diameter pipe cleaning

Facility managers maintain a delicate balance where every second costs and the slightest mishap could spell millions wasted in unplanned outages; in fact, unplanned downtime is estimated to cost a medium-tolarge refinery 12 million dollars per day.

For decades, the standard approach to heat exchanger maintenance and pre-commissioning involved a complex web of vendors. One contractor for tube cleaning, another for NDT, and perhaps a third for chemical cleaning or repair. This fragmented model often leads to scheduling conflicts, communication breakdowns, and increased downtime.

Conco Services is changing that narrative by integrating cleaning, testing, and repair services into a single-source, turnkey model. This approach combines specialized NDT with proprietary, eco-friendly cleaning technologies to reduce downtime and improve operational reliability. With seamless coordination and communication internally, Conco will execute a synchronized project with outstanding results getting you back online faster.

Clean test design repair

Expand Conco’s low-pressure TruFit tube cleaning system

Conco is known for creating the mechanical tube cleaning industry when it developed and patented the first offline mechanical tube cleaner in 1923, the TruFit® tube cleaner. The design was simple, safe and effective, revolutionizing the process of tube cleaning to its current form today. With over 100 years of experience, Conco’s continuous development and dedication to providing safe, quality products and services beyond expectations are unmatched.

Conco’s highly engineered comprehensive cleaning services feature mechanical tube cleaning, Aqua Drill hands-free water jetting, online cleaning, chemical cleaning and vacuum services. Prepared with the right tool for every process application, Conco brings quality, exclusivity and versatility to sites around the globe.

Facilities experience immediate impact from crews highly trained in confirming a test-ready surface is achieved. The integration of Conco’s cleaning and NDT teams avoids unnecessary downtime caused by back and forth between multiple contractors. Clients can expect expedited delivery of test results, ensuring quicker unit restoration and online resumption. If test results indicate repair is required or the unit is experiencing a leak emergency, Conco’s leak detection and repair teams can be on site in no time.

Today, Conco is the choice single-source provider of services for startup and maintenance projects. Facilities can rely on this best-in-class specialty services provider to achieve excellence in execution. With values always centered on safety and quality, Conco will always help find a better way.

For more information, visit conco.net.