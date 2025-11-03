The backbone of Baton Rouge

Pipe bending is a specialized discipline within metal fabrication, one that could be considered an art form.

Often overlooked, this critical trade is far more complex than many realize, with challenges and nuances that demand both technical skill and finesse. The precision required to execute complex bends successfully may be unmatched in most other professions. Fortunately, Metal Works Corp. has had decades to perfect this craft, establishing itself as a pioneer and leader in the industry.

For nearly 70 years, Metal Works has been at the forefront of this trade. Founded in 1956 and operating out of Baton Rouge, the company has evolved into a trusted resource for ASME code-stamped coils, pipe and tube bending, structural rolling, welding, machining and fabrication, supporting some of the most demanding sectors in the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

At the core of Metal Works’ operation is its pipe and tube bending service, where specialized equipment and experienced technicians work together to achieve accurate, repeatable bends across a wide range of diameters and materials. This capability is not only central to plant construction and maintenance but also to ensuring compliance with industry standards, where dimensional accuracy and material integrity cannot be compromised.

Metal Works supports safe and efficient operation of pipelines, refineries and processing facilities — assets that are central to the energy supply chain.

Complementing this expertise is the company’s full-service machine shop, equipped for horizontal boring, precision machining and custom spring production. These resources enable Metal Works to fabricate and finish components with tight tolerances, providing customers with turnkey solutions rather than segmented services. Its coiling and welding capabilities enhance its versatility, enabling it to serve a diverse range of industrial applications with the same level of technical precision.

Metal Works supports a wide range of industries, including O&G, marine, aerospace, civil construction and architectural, but plays an especially vital role in the O&G sector, where reliability of infrastructure is critical. By delivering high-quality pipe bends meant for lethal service applications that can withstand high temperatures and pressures, Metal Works supports safe and efficient operation of pipelines, refineries and processing facilities — assets that are central to the energy supply chain. It not only sustains local industry but also contributes to national energy resilience.

What distinguishes Metal Works is the combination of decades of operational experience and a culture dedicated to precision. Its ability to adapt services to customer specifications, while maintaining compliance with ASME codes and other governing standards, underscores its value as more than just a service provider, it is an engineering partner.

Through continuous investment in equipment, skilled personnel and knowledge sharing, Metal Works Corp. demonstrates why its capabilities remain essential to the infrastructure and industries that drive the Gulf Coast economy.