Tealon TF 1570: Stopping leaks, boosting plant reliability

A major chemical plant was grappling with recurring leaks in its Bromine Tower, a problem that rippled across every corner of its operations.

Productivity slowed as the facility was forced to rely on alternative resources, while chlorine leaks heightened explosion risks and put both employees and the surrounding community in danger.

At the same time, constant repairs and unplanned downtime drove maintenance and operational costs ever higher, creating an urgent need for a safer, more reliable solution. It was at this point that they sought out TEADIT®. With decades of expertise in chemical plant sealing, TEADIT is recognized for providing high-performance gaskets designed to withstand corrosive media and demanding industrial conditions.

Expand Tealon TF 1570 gaskets provide superior chemical resistance and reliable sealing for demanding industrial applications, helping plants prevent leaks and improve safety and efficiency.

The root cause

After consulting TEADIT, its sealing experts conducted a thorough analysis and determined that the Bromine Tower’s rigid PTFE gaskets, whether skived or molded, required high seating stress to deform and create a proper seal. However, the available bolt stress was insufficient to fully conform the gasket to the flange surfaces, resulting in persistent leaks that had afflicted the plant.

The solution

To resolve the issue, TEADIT recommended Tealon™ TF 1570, a high-performance PTFE-based gasket material with superior mechanical properties. Its high compressibility allowed it to form a reliable seal even under low loads, eliminating leak paths. Precise torque calculations ensured optimal sealing without compromising Bromine Tower operations.

The results

The use of TEADIT’s recommended gasket upgrade delivered measurable improvements across every aspect of the plant’s operations:

100% leak elimination — Recurring leaks were completely stopped.

Increased productivity — With no need for alternative resources, production efficiency was restored.

Lower maintenance costs — Fewer leaks meant fewer repairs and less downtime.

Eliminated explosion risks — Improved sealing significantly reduced hazards from chlorine leaks.

This case demonstrates how selecting the right gasket material can dramatically improve safety, reduce costs and increase operational efficiency, a lesson for chemical plants facing corrosive media challenges.

To learn how Tealon gaskets can provide the ideal solution for applications with corrosive media, consult with TEADIT’s SMEs.

