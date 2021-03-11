SWAT acquires Hydroprocessing Associates

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), a leading provider of specialty welding and other highly technical services to the oil and gas, refinery, biodiesel, petrochemical and industrial markets, has acquired Hydroprocessing Associates LLC (HPA).

Headquartered in Moss Point, Mississippi, and with substantial operations across the southcentral and western U.S., HPA provides specialized catalyst handling services for oil and gas refineries and petrochemical facilities. As part of the transaction, SWAT will also acquire Breathing Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HPA that provides manufacturing, maintenance and repair for NIOSH-approved life support systems worn by workers conducting catalyst change-out services.

"The addition of HPA into the SWAT platform enables us to offer an additional highly specialized and mission-critical service," said Johnny Holifield, founder and CEO of SWAT. "We will now be able to provide high-quality catalyst handling services as a core part of our differentiated offering. We're excited to extend the SWAT brand into this attractive market."

"SWAT's consistent focus on customer service, execution quality and safety makes it a perfect match for HPA," said Rodgers Thibodaux, general manager of HPA. "With SWAT, we anticipate tapping into a significant base of resources that will allow us to further leverage our highly trained workforce and proprietary technology to better serve our customers."

Thibodaux will lead the newly formed division as vice president of SWAT Catalyst Services.

SWAT was acquired by the private equity firm ORIX Capital Partners in January 2020, in partnership with Hastings Equity Partners and the SWAT management team. HPA represents the partnership's first add-on acquisition as SWAT executes on a multipronged growth strategy.

Founded in 2014, SWAT has evolved into an elite and trusted provider of highly specialized turnaround services with an industry-leading safety record, superior execution capabilities, and a wide range of specialty welding and mechanical service offerings. The company currently has master service agreements with more than 50 U.S. facilities, including some of the world's largest oil refineries, and maintains multiple touchpoints across its key customer relationships. SWAT has a diverse geographic presence with offices in Louisiana, Texas and California, a coverage area spanning more than 14 states and a nationwide craft labor database of over 4,000 highly experienced professionals.

