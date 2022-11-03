Sparkling Clear Industries (SCI) owes a lot of its success story to its loyal customers, some of whom have been with SCI since its inception 37 years ago.

Its approach for each customer is to be a reliable resource for all items related to liquid and air filtration, bulk filtration media and industrial pump categories.

On occasion, SCI steps outside of those categories and sources items that would be considered unusual in the industrial marketplace, including bicycles for a refinery; television monitors for a chemical plant control room; and vanity cabinets for an ocean-going vessel. Fortunately, these customers were already on board as industrial-filtration accounts so there was no need for their procurement departments to outsource.

As the economy shifts, SCI is grateful to be able to shift with it. There are situations like this that offer SCI a challenge, allowing it to step out from the everyday tasks and really shine for its customers. With well over 250 years of combined sales experience in its current staff, it welcomes the opportunity to serve you and your facility.

SCI offers the following products and services:

Liquid and air filtration

Reverse osmosis

Deionization

Water softeners

Activated carbon filters

Iron removal filters

Process filtration cartridges and bag filters

Housings and pressure vessels

Sand filters

Dust collecting cartridges and sleeves and sages

Pumps

AOD air operated diaphragm pumps

Centrifugal pumps

Metering/dosing chemical pumps

Booster pumps

Transfer pumps

Bulk filtration media

Diatomaceous Earth

Ion exchange resins

Salt for water softeners

Activated carbon, liquid and vapor

Activated alumina

Desiccants

Molecular sieve

Sand/gravel/garnet/anthracite

Sustainable growth in an unstable economy SCI safety and site-trained technicians available for repairs, installations and turnarounds.

SCI is committed to understanding the unique industrial challenges you face, while also providing custom services to help your team overcome them. SCI has expanded its services to meet the growing demands of customers. It has been able to deliver high-quality filtration solutions to hundreds of Texas industrial businesses.

SCI has full-time, safety and site-trained technicians available for repairs, installations and turnarounds. In addition, its professional filtration/pump support staff is available 24/7 for questions or concerns. If you need an emergency replacement after normal hours or have a question about product features, SCI welcomes your conversation no matter the time of day.

Some of the brands SCI represents include:

Nomad AODD pumps

Neptune/Pulsafeeder

Milton Roy, Liquid Metronics (LMI)

Harmsco

Pentair

Purolite

Newterra

Watts

Imerys Perlite and Celite

United Salt

Hengye desiccants

With SCI's in-house knowledge and experience, it is confident it can help your facility stay productive and within budget during these uncertain times. Many of the mentioned items are in stock between SCI's Houston and Clute, Texas, warehouses for quick delivery by in-house delivery trucks. SCI welcomes the opportunity to help with your facility's needs.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com, or call (713) 956-8900 (Houston) or (979) 265-6555 (Clute).